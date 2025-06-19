Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) ("Ares"), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the launch of its first European Long-Term Investment Fund ("ELTIF") vehicle, the Ares European Strategic Income ELTIF Fund ("AESIF ELTIF"), a semi-liquid perpetual direct lending fund that will provide individual investors in the European Economic Area with expanded access to Ares' leading European Direct Lending strategy.

AESIF ELTIF is the latest offering through the wealth channel and its first under the updated ELTIF regime. Designed to deliver a diversified portfolio largely comprising directly originated, senior secured floating rate loans to businesses in Western Europe, AESIF ELTIF seeks to provide a durable income solution with downside protection and yield stability. AESIF ELTIF is intended to widen individual investor participation in Ares' European Direct Lending strategy through lower investment minimums relative to traditional alternative investment products.

Ares launched its European Direct Lending strategy in 2007, gaining a first mover advantage, and has established itself as a market leader. The strategy comprises approximately 95 investment professionals operating across seven offices in Europe and managed over $77 billion in assets, as of March 31, 2025. Since its inception, the European Direct Lending business has completed over 390 investments totaling more than €73 billion.

"Ares strongly believes in our ability to provide individual investors with attractive investment solutions as they seek to diversify their portfolios in response to volatility and uncertainty in the public markets," said Andrea Fernandez, Head of Product Management and Investor Relations for European Credit, and Daniel Sinclair, Partner in European Direct Lending. "As part of this commitment, AESIF ELTIF enables us to offer qualifying individuals the same high-quality, localized origination and strong portfolio management capabilities we offer our institutional investors."

"We are pleased to further expand access to our leading European direct lending capabilities for individual investors in Europe, underscoring the strong demand for income-producing asset classes such as private credit," said Mark Serocold, Partner and EMEA Head of Wealth Management Solutions. "The updated ELTIF regime is aligned to our mission of democratizing private markets investments, and we believe we will continue seeing a shift in allocations to the private markets as a wider pool of qualifying individual investors become eligible to participate."

Since the launch of the wealth channel in 2021, Ares has remained focused on scaling its wealth platform to deliver private markets access and education to financial advisors and their clients. With a growing team of approximately 150 professionals located in offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, Ares' wealth channel represents one of the most resourced wealth distribution and client service platforms in the alternatives industry today.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $546 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Disclaimers

Interests in AESIF ELTIF have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the applicable securities laws of any United States state or any non-United States jurisdiction. The interest in AESIF ELTIF may not be offered, sold or delivered directly or indirectly in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any "U.S. Person" except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state laws. As such, any "U.S. Person" may not receive and should not act or rely on this Press Release or any other materials related to AESIF ELTIF.

The information contained in this Press Release is being made available solely for information purposes. Any potential investors are urged to carefully read the applicable Prospectus and other materials in their entirety before making an investment decision. Any potential investors should conduct their own investigations and analysis of Ares, AESIF ELTIF and the information set forth in the applicable Prospectus and other materials. Nothing in this Press Release or the other applicable materials should be construed as a recommendation to invest in any securities or as legal, accounting or tax advice. Before making any decision to invest in AESIF ELTIF, potential investors should carefully review information relating to Ares and AESIF ELTIF and consult with their own legal, accounting, tax and other advisors when considering the merits of any investment. There can be no assurance that AESIF ELTIF will meet its investment objectives or otherwise be able to successfully carry out its investment program. There can be no assurance that an investor will receive a return on its capital, and therefore, an investor should only invest in AESIF if such investor is able to withstand a total loss of its investment.

All data as of March 31, 2025. Diversification does not assure profit or protect against market loss. References to downside protection are not guarantees against loss of investment capital or value.

