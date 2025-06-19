Anzeige
Dow Jones News
19.06.2025 12:09 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Multi Units Luxembourg: ETF & Index Name Change - 25/06/2025

DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: ETF & Index Name Change - 25/06/2025 

Multi Units Luxembourg (ELCR;MOBI) 
Multi Units Luxembourg: ETF & Index Name Change - 25/06/2025 
19-Jun-2025 / 11:35 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - ETF & Index Name Change - 25/06/2025

-- Name & Index Change

Please note that on June 25th, Amundi & Index Provider will change the name of funds and Index of the following fund:

Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new name of fund and index detailed by share-class, that will be effective as of June 25th,

2025 (at the open). 

Current                Effective 
Tickers    ISIN     Current ETF Name  Current Index name   index  New ETF Name  New Index name date 
                                    Ticker 
 
 
ELCR LN          Amundi MSCI Future MSCI ACWI IMI Future       Amundi MSCI  MSCI ACWI IMI 
       LU2023679090 Mobility ESG    Mobility ESG Filtered  MXACFTRM Smart Mobility Future     25/06/ 
            Screened UCITS ETF Net Total Return Index      UCITS ETF Acc Mobility    2025 
MOBI LN        Acc                               Filtered

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2023679090 
Category Code: CAN 
TIDM:      ELCR;MOBI 
Sequence No.:  393307 
EQS News ID:  2157748 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157748&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2025 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
