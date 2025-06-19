DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: ETF & Index Name Change - 25/06/2025

Multi Units Luxembourg (ELCR;MOBI) Multi Units Luxembourg: ETF & Index Name Change - 25/06/2025 19-Jun-2025 / 11:35 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - ETF & Index Name Change - 25/06/2025

-- Name & Index Change

Please note that on June 25th, Amundi & Index Provider will change the name of funds and Index of the following fund:

Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new name of fund and index detailed by share-class, that will be effective as of June 25th,

2025 (at the open).

Current Effective Tickers ISIN Current ETF Name Current Index name index New ETF Name New Index name date Ticker ELCR LN Amundi MSCI Future MSCI ACWI IMI Future Amundi MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI LU2023679090 Mobility ESG Mobility ESG Filtered MXACFTRM Smart Mobility Future 25/06/ Screened UCITS ETF Net Total Return Index UCITS ETF Acc Mobility 2025 MOBI LN Acc Filtered

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: CAN TIDM: ELCR;MOBI Sequence No.: 393307 EQS News ID: 2157748 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157748&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2025 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)