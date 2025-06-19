Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025
19.06.2025 12:09 Uhr
Amundi Index Solutions: Distribution Policy - 04/07/2025

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: Distribution Policy - 04/07/2025 

Amundi Index Solutions (MTHU) 
Amundi Index Solutions: Distribution Policy - 04/07/2025 
19-Jun-2025 / 11:35 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Distribution Policy - 04/07/2025

-- Index Change

Please note that on July 4th, 2025, Amundi will change the distribution policy of the following share class:

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new distribution policy detailed by share-class, that will be effective as of July 4th, 2025

(at the open). 

Current                 New      Primary 
Tickers    ISIN     Current ETF Name      Distribution New ETF Name       Distribution  Market 
                           policy                 policy     halt 
 
 
              Amundi Euro Government          Amundi Euro Government 
MTHU LN    LU2891727930 Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD  Distribution Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD  Capitalisation 04/07/2025 
              Hedged Dist               Hedged Acc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2891727930 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      MTHU 
Sequence No.:  393308 
EQS News ID:  2157752 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157752&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2025 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
