Amundi Index Solutions: Distribution Policy - 04/07/2025

-- Index Change

Please note that on July 4th, 2025, Amundi will change the distribution policy of the following share class:

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new distribution policy detailed by share-class, that will be effective as of July 4th, 2025

(at the open).

Current New Primary Tickers ISIN Current ETF Name Distribution New ETF Name Distribution Market policy policy halt Amundi Euro Government Amundi Euro Government MTHU LN LU2891727930 Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Distribution Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Capitalisation 04/07/2025 Hedged Dist Hedged Acc

