London, UK, 19 June 2025

Hansa Investment Company (HICL) yesterday announced that its board has reached a preliminary agreement with Ocean Wilsons' board on the terms of a possible all-share combination. Under the deal, Hansa would acquire Ocean Wilsons' entire share capital, creating an investment company with total assets of >£900m. This transaction would build on Hansa's existing significant shareholding in Ocean Wilsons, which it has held for over 66 years, and represents a further simplification of the group structure following Ocean Wilsons' recent sale of its 56% interest in Brazilian port and maritime logistics company Wilson Sons. The deal has the support of the long-term, strategic shareholders of both Hansa and Ocean Wilsons.

