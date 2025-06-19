BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 18 June 2025 were:
205.93p Capital only
206.10p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 54,928 Ordinary Shares on 17th June 2025, the Company has 56,496,429 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 38,864,876 which are held in treasury.
