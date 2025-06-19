Red Oak Development Group Announces Launch of Moxie, an Artful, Walkable Complete Community Taking Root in Lockhart, Texas

With phase one construction on the 589-acre development underway, Red Oak is creating a bold model of authentic, people-centric design where quality of life is the driver of success

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Red Oak Development Group, a land and real estate developer crafting complete, people-centered communities in the Texas Triangle, has announced the launch of its new 589-acre interconnected community, Moxie. Located just south of Austin in Lockhart, Texas, Moxie is envisioned as a playful and creative mixed-use community that is anticipated to include 2,500 homes upon completion along with an estimated 20% of the land dedicated to parks and open space. In phase one, Moxie will span 89 acres including approximately 413 single-family residences, along with parks, trails, and gathering spaces designed to foster connection and creativity. Construction on phase one of the infrastructure is currently underway, with model home construction to begin Fall 2025 and a grand opening slated for Spring 2026.

Courtesy of TBG Partners

"More than a name, Moxie is a mindset," said Tom Staub, founder and CEO of Red Oak. "We set out to design a community that looks and lives differently. We believe choosing how you live is as special as where you live, and Moxie will be a place that reflects this philosophy with a bold heart, purposeful design, and a sense of belonging built in from the start, infused with an energy and liveliness that drives everything we do and build there."

Courtesy of TBG Partners

As Red Oak's flagship community and first major public launch, Moxie represents a new take on the master-planned community model, with a commitment to more than just a collection of homes, and new ways of measuring success. The design emphasizes walkability, social wellness, and everyday joy with homes, parks, and public spaces woven together to support a vibrant, multigenerational neighborhood. Among the first of these spaces is an activated park and social space - part neighborhood green, part creative hub - featuring a stage for outdoor music and movies, colorful murals, coffee and Wi-Fi, and everyday gathering spots that make it easy to meet a neighbor or work outside while the kids play. Setting the tone for future growth, Phase One will welcome residents who seek more than housing, but also a fully integrated lifestyle rooted in rhythm, character, and connection.

Courtesy of TBG Partners

Longer-term plans for Moxie include a dynamic town center called The Crossing, an eclectic array of housing typologies, and cultural programming that reflects the authentic spirit of Lockhart. Among Moxie's early community initiatives is TEACH (Teacher's Economic Advancement through Community Homeownership), a social impact program co-founded by Staub aimed at helping 500 educators become homeowners by 2040 through innovative partnerships and attainable housing models.

Courtesy of TBG Partners

While Moxie is grounded in Lockhart, it's also a statement about what the future of development can become. Red Oak was founded on the belief that real estate success should be measured by quality of life, not just margins. The company integrates residential, retail, civic, and green space from the start, building complete communities that elevate human experience over yield.

"We're rethinking the metrics of success," Staub said. "If we want to build better communities, we first have to redefine what success looks like. For us, it's about life per square foot, not just price per square foot. It's about how people feel, how they interact, and how our built and natural environments help them thrive. Moxie is our first step toward proving that new measurements of success not only exist but can also be scaled."

Courtesy of TBG Partners

Rooted in one of Texas' most unique and culturally rich cities, Moxie is shaped by and for Lockhart. Known for its BBQ, music, and historic charm, Lockhart has long drawn creatives, families, and old souls seeking something real. Moxie seeks to enhance that character and deepen what already makes Lockhart special, rather than replicating something that exists elsewhere.

Additional details about Phase One, including the builders' home collections, architectural styles, and amenity offerings, will be announced in the coming months. Future phases will build upon Moxie's layered, intentional design approach to create a truly complete community experience that evolves with the residents.

To learn more about Moxie, visit moxieltx.com.

About Moxie

Moxie is a new walkable community taking root in Lockhart, Texas, just south of Austin. Developed by Red Oak Development Group, Moxie is grounded in the belief that how you live matters just as much as where. The 89-acre first phase includes approximately 413 single-family homes along with parks, trails, and gathering spaces designed to foster everyday connection, creativity, and joy. Inspired by Lockhart's unique rhythm and character, Moxie blends bold vision with local soul. The community is an eclectic, artful neighborhood for people who want to be part of something more than a traditional suburban master plan. Long-term, Moxie anticipates including a vibrant town center, expanded housing options, and community-driven initiatives. For more information, visit moxieltx.com.

About Red Oak Development Group

Red Oak Development Group is a Texas-based real estate development firm creating complete, people-centered communities in the Texas Triangle. Founded by a team with decades of experience building award-winning neighborhoods across the country, Red Oak was formed with a mission to challenge outdated development norms and reshape how success is measured in the built environment. The company believes in belonging over branding, long-term impact over short-term margins, and measuring value not in rooftops or return on investment, but in time and connection. Red Oak's flagship project, Moxie, reflects this ethos by reimagining what it means to build a community for interaction, character, and human emotion. For more information, visit www.redoakvc.com.

CONTACT:

Ryan Marquardt

309.531.7464 | rmarquardt@newgroundco.com

SOURCE: Red Oak Development Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/red-oak-development-group-announces-launch-of-moxie-an-artful-walkable-complete-communi-1041073