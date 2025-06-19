Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - The Awareness Group (TAG) (OTC Pink: FHLD) (trading as Freedom Holdings), $FHLD, an emerging national leader in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced a major upgrade to its Non-Credit Score Driven National Residential PPA Solar Financing Program ("No FICO"). The improved platform is now exclusively available in Energy District areas, where it is designed to deliver maximum impact for underserved communities while creating scalable, high-yield opportunities for investors and dealers.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group, commented:

"TAG is rewriting the playbook for residential solar in underserved communities. Our No FICO PPA isn't just a financing solution - it's a strategic lever for creating long-term value in clean energy ecosystems that have been historically overlooked. This advancement strengthens TAG's position in residential solar financing and broadens its presence in markets aligned with environmental justice, sustainability goals and clean energy investment."

A Breakthrough Model for Clean Energy Investment

TAG's upgraded No FICO Program removes credit barriers and accelerates project execution, making it one of the most efficient and inclusive financing models in the solar industry. Key features include:

American-made solar kits installed on every project

Best-in-class rates and payments for homeowners

Streamlined funding: 90% at install, 10% at PTO

Designed specifically for Energy Districts, this model aligns with ESG investment criteria and positions TAG at the intersection of impact and innovation.

Investor-Backed Dealer Ecosystem With Recurring Revenue Potential

Through TAG Financial Services, VIP solar dealers gain access to a full suite of services that reduce friction and increase scalability:

Contract preparation and compliance review

Recorded verification calls

Project-level documentation and tracking

Fast commission payouts and personalized dealer assistance

TAG's value proposition for dealers also delivers long-term, securitized assets for investors:

Stock issuance tied to dealer project flow

Candela Coin issued to both dealers and their customers

Access to qualified solar leads through TAG's Captain Manicorn program

5% revenue share from securitized consumer loan notes generated from residential solar sales

This structure supports recurring revenue, efficient capital deployment and a robust pipeline of structured finance opportunities.

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

