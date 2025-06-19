Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025
19.06.2025 13:03 Uhr
Amundi Index Solutions: Index & Name Changes - 10/07/2025

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: Index & Name Changes - 10/07/2025 

Amundi Index Solutions (LEMB) 
Amundi Index Solutions: Index & Name Changes - 10/07/2025 
19-Jun-2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index & Name Changes - 10/07/2025

-- Index Change

Please note that on July 10th, 2025, Amundi will switch the benchmark of the following fund:

Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new benchmark, detailed by share-class, that will be effective as of July 10th, 2025 (at the

open). 

Current            New Index  New 
Tickers    ISIN     Current ETF Name  Current Index Name   Index  New ETF Name     Name    Index 
                                   Ticker                  Ticker 
 
 
              Amundi Global   Markit iBoxx USD                   J.P. Morgan 
              Emerging Bond   Liquid Emerging         Amundi J.P. Morgan  EMBI Global 
LEMB LN    LU1686830909 Markit iBoxx UCITS Markets Sovereigns Mid IBXXLES1 USD Emerging Markets Diversified JPEITRUS 
              ETF Dist      Price TCA TRI          Bond UCITS ETF Dist Select 
                                            Index

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1686830909 
Category Code: CAN 
TIDM:      LEMB 
Sequence No.:  393309 
EQS News ID:  2157768 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2157768&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2025 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
