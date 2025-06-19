DJ Amundi Index Solutions: Index & Name Changes - 10/07/2025

-- Index Change

Please note that on July 10th, 2025, Amundi will switch the benchmark of the following fund:

Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new benchmark, detailed by share-class, that will be effective as of July 10th, 2025 (at the

open).

Current New Index New Tickers ISIN Current ETF Name Current Index Name Index New ETF Name Name Index Ticker Ticker Amundi Global Markit iBoxx USD J.P. Morgan Emerging Bond Liquid Emerging Amundi J.P. Morgan EMBI Global LEMB LN LU1686830909 Markit iBoxx UCITS Markets Sovereigns Mid IBXXLES1 USD Emerging Markets Diversified JPEITRUS ETF Dist Price TCA TRI Bond UCITS ETF Dist Select Index

