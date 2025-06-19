Eesti Energia and Emsys VPP have prequalified the 75 MW Sopi solar park to deliver 30 MW to the Baltic region's automatic frequency market and 45 MW to its manual frequency market. Estonian publicly owned energy utility Eesti Energia and German virtual power plant provider Emsys VPP have prequalified the 75 MW Sopi solar park for participation in the Baltic automatic and manual frequency markets. The project, operated by Eesti Energia's Enefit Green, was completed earlier this year and is located in Pärnu county, southwestern Estonia. Following testing with system operator Elering, the solar ...

