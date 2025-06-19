Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that is has completed the integration of a Hammerhead spacecraft platform for an upcoming European Space Agency (ESA) mission at its facility in Kruibeke, Belgium. The Hammerhead spacecraft will support ESA's Atmospheric Limb Tracker for Investigation of the Upcoming Stratosphere (ALTIUS) mission. Redwire is the prime contractor for ALTIUS.

This milestone marks the completion of Hammerhead spacecraft platform integration at Redwire's state-of-the-art satellite processing facility in Belgium. Following platform integration, the satellite will undergo platform system testing and payload integration, marking the completion of the full satellite. Hammerhead is Redwire's highly versatile low Earth orbit spacecraft platform, offering exceptional performance and a track record of outstanding reliability with 50 years of in-orbit performance without spacecraft failure. The ALTIUS satellite also features Redwire's third-generation Advanced Data and Power Management System (ADPMS-3) avionics.

"Redwire's Belgium facility has emerged as a world-class satellite processing facility with a proven track record of building satellites for groundbreaking multinational missions, including ESA's Proba-3 mission," said Redwire President of Civil and International Space, Mike Gold. "We are incredibly proud of the team's accomplishment in achieving this milestone, and we look forward to continuing to build on this track record of efficiency and on-time deliveries for ESA in support of a bold new era of European space exploration and development."

Redwire's facility in Belgium has more than 40 years of spaceflight heritage developing spacecraft platforms and success delivering innovative technology for game-changing ESA programs. Most notably, every spacecraft used for ESA's Proba missions (Proba-1, Proba-2, Proba-V, and Proba-3) have been developed and integrated at Redwire's Belgium facility. Leveraging its legacy of innovation and excellence, Redwire continues to manufacture spacecraft for important ESA programs, including Skimsat, a technology demonstrator for a small satellite platform designed to operate in very low Earth orbit.

Disclaimer: The views expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency.

