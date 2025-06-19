Anzeige
19.06.2025
MWC Shanghai 2025: Tongyu Communications Showcases Innovations in Wireless Technology and Satellite Connectivity

ZHONGSHAN, China, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Shanghai 2025, Tongyu Communication Inc. (002792.SZ) debuted MacroWiFi, a large area WiFi coverage solution, along with five key product category: satellite communication for ground-satellite connectivity, high efficiency base station antennas, Integration of Massive MIMO antennas and sheet metal filter, low-altitude coverage antenna. The product show highlighted Tongyu's advancements in field of satcom, 5G-A, 6G evolution, low-altitude economy, and last mile, offering more innovative solutions for the industry.

MWC Shanghai 2025

As global digitalization has accelerated, satcom is emerging as a crucial technology for global connectivity. Tongyu presented its satellite-ground interconnection solutions, which combine Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite technologies. This solution provided reliable and efficient connectivity for maritime shipping, aviation communication, emergency response, and remote areas. Moreover, by establishing a production base in Hubei, China, and investing in satellite businesses through joint ventures and industrial funds, the company is strategically enhancing its focus on satellite payload, ground stations and terminals for commercial applications to meet the growing demand for reliable satellite connectivity.

Winnie Wu, Vice President of Tongyu Communication, stated that its solution encompasses onboard payloads, ground stations, and satellite terminals. It has been successfully used in satellite internet experimental satellites and is now part of the supply chains for major international operators. "As a key player in global communication technology innovation, Tongyu continues to make significant technological advancements, demonstrating industry-leading expertise."

Pioneering technological innovation, Tongyu is continuously pushing boundaries and leading industry development. Earlier this year, the company lunched its MacroWiFi solution, which uses high-gain antennas and long-range transmission protocol to deliver WiFi coverage of 1.5 to 2 km. Pilot projects are currently ongoing in Southeast Asia.

Additionally, the newly launched the antenna for low-altitude, it provides seamless coverage from ground up to 600 meters, supporting applications like drone logistics and emergency communications but also common cellular network. This innovation boosts operational efficiency and helps develop the low-altitude economy, creating new growth and collaboration opportunities across different sectors.

About Tongyu Communication

Tongyu Communication Inc., established in 1996, specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of mobile communication antennas, radio frequency devices, and satellite communication solutions. With production facilities in China and subsidiaries across Europe and various locations worldwide, Tongyu Communication has built a strong global presence. For more information, please visit https://www.tongyucom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714715/2025__MWC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-shanghai-2025-tongyu-communications-showcases-innovations-in-wireless-technology-and-satellite-connectivity-302486226.html

