Bisichi Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2025

Bisichi Plc

Company number 00112155

("the Company") ("Bisichi")

Outcome of AGM

Bisichi announces, following the Company's 113th Annual General Meeting held at 6 Babmaes Street, London SW1Y 6HD on Wednesday 18 June 2025 at 11:00 am, the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.

On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-8 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-8 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions.

Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.

Resolution VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST %(2) VOTES

WITHHELD(1) VOTES

TOTAL 1 - To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts 7,654,132 100 - 0 - 7,654,132 2 - To approve the Remuneration Report 5,631,976 74.88 1,889,856 25.12 132,300 7,521,832 3 - To declare and approve a dividend of 4p per Ordinary Share 7,654,132 100 - 0 - 7,654,132 4 - To re-elect Mr CRW Parish 7,652,180 99.98 1,400 0.02 552 7,653,580 5 - To re-elect The Rt Hon S Crabb 7,652,180 99.98 1,400 0.02 552 7,653,580 6 - To appoint Kreston Reeves LLP as auditors of the Company 7,653,580 100 - 0 552 7,653,580 7 - To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 7,652,180 99.98 1,400 0.02 552 7,653,580 8 - To authorise the directors under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot shares in the Company 7,518,204 99.95 3,628 0.05 132,300 7,521,832

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution. The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

