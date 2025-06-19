Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.06.2025 13:36 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bisichi Plc - Result of AGM

Bisichi Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19 June 2025

Bisichi Plc

Company number 00112155

("the Company") ("Bisichi")

Outcome of AGM

Bisichi announces, following the Company's 113th Annual General Meeting held at 6 Babmaes Street, London SW1Y 6HD on Wednesday 18 June 2025 at 11:00 am, the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.

On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-8 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-8 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions.

Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.

ResolutionVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%(2)VOTES
WITHHELD(1)		VOTES
TOTAL
1 - To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts7,654,132100-0-7,654,132
2 - To approve the Remuneration Report5,631,97674.881,889,85625.12132,3007,521,832
3 - To declare and approve a dividend of 4p per Ordinary Share7,654,132100-0-7,654,132
4 - To re-elect Mr CRW Parish7,652,18099.981,4000.025527,653,580
5 - To re-elect The Rt Hon S Crabb7,652,18099.981,4000.025527,653,580
6 - To appoint Kreston Reeves LLP as auditors of the Company7,653,580100-05527,653,580
7 - To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors7,652,18099.981,4000.025527,653,580
8 - To authorise the directors under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot shares in the Company7,518,20499.953,6280.05132,3007,521,832
  1. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
  2. The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

19 June 2025

END


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.