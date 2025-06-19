Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Industry-leading website services agency webFEAT Complete has updated its hosting infrastructure, moving from physical servers to a virtualized environment to reduce energy use and operating costs.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/255226_d8746fc5142daa8a_001full.jpg

The change addresses two growing concerns: environmental impact and rising electricity costs, particularly in Ohio, where increasing grid capacity fees are driving commercial rates higher.

Key changes made by the Ohio-based web agency included:

Moving from physical servers to virtualized systems , reducing power and cooling demands

, reducing power and cooling demands Consolidating infrastructure for more efficient hardware use

for more efficient hardware use Simplifying backend operations to focus on system stability, speed, and security

The biggest challenge was making major infrastructure changes without any noticeable impact on clients, which the agency achieved through phased rollouts, advanced monitoring and automation, temporary resource boosts, and multi-stage testing.

The new setup offers clients a faster, more reliable, and cost-effective hosting solution that supports broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts through measurable energy savings and reduced emissions, in addition to:

Freeing up more internal resources to focus on performance and security

Enabling proactive system monitoring and performance tuning for smoother user experiences

Strengthening security through continuous monitoring, faster updates, and in-depth threat analysis

Reducing time spent on hardware maintenance, allowing greater attention to service quality and uptime

"By having more reliable, efficient hosting, we're actually delivering better service to our clients. Essentially, green hosting becomes a powerful example of how a brand is taking concrete steps to operate more sustainably, benefiting not just the planet, but also its customers, employees, and bottom line," said Jeremy Maurer, CIO of webFEAT Complete.

To learn how webFEAT Complete's hosting upgrades reduce energy use, visit https://webfeatcomplete.com/.

About webFEAT Complete

Since 1999, webFEAT Complete has served businesses in need of websites and hosting. Over the years, it has evolved into a full-service Digital Marketing Agency, aiming to help businesses thrive online and to benefit the bottom line. It does this by focusing on customer goals, being proactive, resourceful, and striving for excellence.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255226

SOURCE: DesignRush