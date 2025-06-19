Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQX: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of a corporate video of its operations at the Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") facility in Consett, United Kingdom. The video offers viewers a virtual tour of the site. Black Swan operates a graphene production facility that is operating under full ISO-certified ISO 9001 and 14001 standards and includes a dedicated Product Development facility including Research and Development laboratory and R&D/Pilot equipment. All products manufactured undergo rigorous quality control following a strict 6σ ("Six Sigma") process to ensure the highest standards of product quality are met.

The Company currently has the capacity to produce up to 40 tonnes of high-quality graphene nanoplatelets annually. As part of its growth initiative, the Company is undertaking a significant expansion that will increase its production capacity to 140 tonnes per annum, more than tripling its current capacity. This scale-up will position the Company among the leading graphene producers globally (see press release dated June 3, 2025).

The video has been posted to Black Swan's website and can be directly accessed here: Watch Corporate Video

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several volume driven industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, and others. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer with a century-long track record and a reputation for being at the forefront of advanced materials and graphene innovation. Since 2024, Black Swan has launched seven commercially available Graphene Enhanced MasterbatchTM ("GEM") polymer products which are currently being tested by several international clients.

More information is available at: www.blackswangraphene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation: statements with respect to the impact of the planned capacity expansion on the Company and the likelihood that the expansion will increase capacity to the scale projected or at all. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the business of the Company as well as in relation to the Offering and Closing thereof. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for graphene and graphene products, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the graphene industry. The ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, fluctuations in interest rates, the global financial climate and geopolitical conflicts in various regions, including Ukraine and the Middle East, are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

