New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Erik Braund, founder and CEO of Katmai Tech, joined DesignRush Podcast host Kia Johnson to share a compelling insight: meetings aren't the problem in remote work - the absence of real presence is.

Braund, an AV innovator with a background working with media distribution and financial services companies, discussed how Katmai helps distributed teams create immersive, browser-based virtual spaces that support spontaneous collaboration without the rigidity of scheduled calls.

"Your calendar is bricked - whether you're at home or in the office. That's not a productivity problem, that's a culture problem," Braund said.

"Moments of inspiration and problem solving don't happen in the meeting… 60 seconds after everyone has dispersed."

Why co-presence drives faster decision-making than scheduled meetings

How digital "third places" reduce isolation and support team culture

Why 3D replicas of physical offices often fail

How to reduce friction in collaboration with one-click access and no downloads

"Humans need place. We remember conversations because of place - the light, the energy, the room. Zoom took that away," Braund said.

The conversation also highlights how digital environments can boost recall and belonging through thoughtful design, such as ambient visuals, open layouts, and visible co-presence - all without requiring headsets or software installations.

Braund also emphasized that forward-thinking companies, even those pushing for a return to office, are quietly adopting presence-first tools to boost connection and flexibility without compromising scale.

"Needing eyes on people all day is a culture problem, not a productivity one."

Check out the full episode, available now on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Katmai Tech helps distributed teams work more naturally with immersive, browser-native virtual spaces built for real presence. Designed to eliminate calendar overload and video fatigue, Katmai supports spontaneous collaboration, visibility, and team belonging without avatars, downloads, or rigid meeting schedules.

DesignRush is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

