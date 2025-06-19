Hotel Indalo Park Moves Toward Energy Efficiency with New Energy Management System (EMS)

BARCELONA, Spain, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its long-standing family values and environmental commitment, Hotel Indalo Park has taken a significant step toward sustainability by implementing an advanced Energy Management System (EMS). This digital platform allows for smart energy use based on real-time guest demand, optimizing the building's overall efficiency.

Aware of the tourism sector's impact on climate change - according to Nature Climate Change (2018), tourism accounts for around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with hotels contributing approximately 1% - the Indalo Park team has taken action to reduce its footprint.

Thanks to funding received from the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, supported by the European Union's Next Generation funds, and within the framework of the "Last Mile Digitalization Projects for Tourism Companies" program, the hotel has been able to deploy this smart energy solution aligned with global decarbonization goals.

The EMS enables centralized control of key systems such as HVAC, domestic hot water (DHW), and refrigeration units - which, until now, operated based on fixed temperature settings. With this technology, these systems adjust their energy use according to actual demand, greatly improving energy performance.

The new system is expected to reduce the hotel's energy consumption by 30%, which equates to an annual saving of 247,905 kWh and a reduction of 66,934 kg of CO2 emissions. Beyond the environmental benefits, the initiative is projected to generate an annual economic saving of €37,904.

This innovation adds to more than 30 years of continuous growth for Hotel Indalo Park, a family-run hotel known for its warm hospitality and customer-centered service. Now led by the second generation of the founding family, the hotel remains committed to blending tradition and innovation - offering memorable guest experiences while moving toward a greener future.

