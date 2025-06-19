Anzeige
19.06.2025
SoFlo Turf Announces Ownership Change as Cody O'Callaghan Takes Full Control of the Company

After parting ways with former partner Achot Putulyan, SoFlo Turf enters a new chapter under the sole leadership of Cody O'Callaghan. The company remains dedicated to delivering high-quality turf installations and exceptional service across South Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / SoFlo Turf, a leading provider of premium artificial turf solutions in South Florida, announces a transition in leadership as Cody O'Callaghan becomes the sole owner and operator of the company. This change marks a new era of focused growth, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence in customer service and project execution.

SoFlo Turf 2025 Final

SoFlo Turf 2025 Final
South Florida Artificial Turf

As part of this next chapter, SoFlo Turf is also announcing a new partnership with Hamilton Custom Pools. Together, the two companies will deliver comprehensive outdoor transformations - from custom pools to pristine turf - with every detail perfected. The collaboration positions SoFlo Turf as a one-stop resource for luxury outdoor living solutions across South Florida.

Previously co-owned by Cody O'Callaghan and Achot Putulyan, SoFlo Turf has established itself as a go-to source for residential and commercial turf installations, known for its attention to detail, reliability, and quality craftsmanship. With this change in ownership, the company will continue to operate under the SoFlo Turf brand, now solely led by O'Callaghan.

"Our vision remains the same - to transform outdoor spaces with the best materials, the best workmanship, and the best experience possible," said O'Callaghan. "I'm excited to lead SoFlo Turf into this next phase and continue building strong relationships with our customers, partners, and the community."

The company will continue offering services throughout South Florida, including backyard transformations, putting greens, pet-friendly turf, poolside turf, and custom commercial installations. With a renewed focus and centralized leadership, SoFlo Turf is positioned to expand its footprint while maintaining the personalized service and integrity it's known for. Crafting the Ultimate Outdoor Experience.

Clients, vendors, and industry partners are encouraged to direct all inquiries and communications to Cody O'Callaghan moving forward.

About SoFlo Turf:

SoFlo Turf is a South Florida-based artificial turf company specializing in residential, commercial, and recreational installations. With a reputation for professionalism, precision, and outstanding customer satisfaction, SoFlo Turf delivers turnkey solutions that enhance the look, feel, and function of outdoor spaces.

Contact:
Cody O'Callaghan
Owner, SoFlo Turf
info@sofloturf.com
https://www.sofloturf.com

Contact Information

Caroline Keane
Director of Account & Strategy, 14 Point Advertising
info@14pta.com

SOURCE: Soflo Turf



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/soflo-turf-announces-ownership-change-as-cody-ocallaghan-takes-f-1040813

