Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company"), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, is pleased to announce the successful renewal of all six of its core prospecting licenses by the government of Botswana. The license renewals were granted by the Department of Mines, a subdivision of the Botswanan Ministry of Minerals and Energy, reaffirming the Government of Botswana's continued support for responsible exploration and resource development.

The approved licenses comprise a significant portion of the Company's gold exploration holdings located within the highly prospective Tati Greenstone Belt and surrounding regions in northeastern Botswana and the Kraapain Greenstone Belt in Southern Botswana. Each license has been renewed for an additional two-year term, now set to expire in 2027. This renewal enables One Bullion to proceed with its planned exploration programs, including detailed geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and follow-up drilling across multiple target areas.

"We are grateful for the continued support from the Government of Botswana as we advance our exploration initiatives," said Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer of One Bullion. "The renewal of our prospecting licenses enables us to maintain strong momentum across our gold projects and further unlock the significant potential of the highly prospective Greenstone Belts upon which they are situated."

The license renewals support One Bullion's broader strategy of advancing its exploration pipeline while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement across its operating regions.

The renewed licenses include:

PL006/2018

PL007/2018

PL008/2018

PL009/2018

PL012/2018

PL235/2016

PL153/2016

About One Bullion Ltd.

Established in 2018, One Bullion is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The Company owns three exploration projects covering an aggregate of 8,004 km² of land in the country of Botswana. One Bullion is focused on becoming a world-class mining and exploration company, committed to environmental stewardship, supporting local communities in Botswana, and delivering long-term value to its stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.onebullion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE: One Bullion Limited