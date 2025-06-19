Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Full-service digital agency eDesign Interactive has successfully launched a redesigned website for County College of Morris (CCM), a leading two-year public institution in New Jersey.

The new website was designed to elevate CCM's digital presence, support the college's strategic goals, and deliver a modern, engaging experience for students, employees, community partners, and visitors.

The Different Elements of County College of Morris' (CCM) New Website



The redesign focused on empowering the community and providing prospective students with intuitive navigation, dynamic content, and a clear connection between academic programs and real-world career opportunities.

The new site includes:

A mobile-first design that guides prospective and current students through academic, financial, and support services. Career Pathways Content: A reimagined program structure that ties degrees directly to career outcomes, encouraging exploration and confidence.

A new content framework built around the message to reinforce CCM's student-first mission. Optimized Architecture: A complete overhaul of site navigation and content hierarchy, reducing thousands of outdated pages and improving search performance.

"We focused on meeting real student needs such as career clarity, accessible content, and mobile navigation," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign Interactive.

"The result is an experience that helps prospective students feel empowered, informed, and confident about their future from the moment they land on the homepage."

Built using cutting-edge technology, the redesigned site also ensures compliance with WCAG AA accessibility standards and supports robust analytics to inform continuous improvements.

The launch has already driven strong engagement, with thousands of visits recorded on the first day and notable increases in page interaction and community interest.

To explore how eDesign Interactive helps brands revamp their websites and digital presence, visit the eDesign Interactive Portfolio.

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004, eDesign's team of 50+ talented individuals, fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

About County College of Morris (CCM)

Located in Randolph, New Jersey, CCM has been meeting the educational and training needs of residents and businesses in Morris County for more than 55 years. The college offers 50+ associate degree programs and a full slate of certificate and workforce development programs designed to lead to successful careers.

