Data from transmission system operator MAVIR shows that solar energy production in Hungary reached a new peak on June 13, producing enough energy to serve the country's domestic electricity requirements entirely from renewables. Hungary has deployed almost 8 GW of solar capacity, according to the country's deputy minister of energy, Gàbor Czepek. In a social media post, Czepek said that more than 300,000 solar power plants are operating across the nation, with over four-fifths of the existing capacity installed since 2020. He also said that domestic solar energy production in Hungary reached ...

