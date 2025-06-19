The acquisition combines two world-class datasets, enabling companies to integrate TrustRadius' buyer intent data, intent driven leads, and customer voice content with HG Insights' AI-powered revenue growth intelligence, helping B2B go-to-market (GTM) teams boost campaign performance, improve pipeline quality, and drive stronger revenue growth outcomes

HG Insights, a global leader in data-driven insights for B2B go-to-market (GTM) strategies, today announced its acquisition of TrustRadius-a leading provider of buyer intelligence fueled by verified customer reviews. Together, the companies now deliver the most comprehensive AI-powered revenue growth intelligence (RGI) solutions on the market.

This strategic acquisition unites HG Insights' unparalleled market and account intelligence with TrustRadius' reliable B2B buyer insights, creating a definitive GTM platform for B2B marketing, sales, strategy, and RevOps teams focused on driving efficient growth, especially in crowded markets. GTM teams can now leverage industry-leading buyer intent data and in-market lead generation within HG Insights' RGI platform to identify, prioritize, and engage best-fit accounts-bridging the gap between strategic planning and GTM execution and helping companies accelerate pipeline. This marks a pivotal step forward in our shared mission to empower B2B buyers and sellers with deeper, more actionable intelligence.

From market analysis to efficient pipeline

HG Insights has historically provided precise RGI that enables companies to make strategic game-changing decisions, translating to revenue gains and improved customer retention. HG Insights' AI-driven data, which consists of technology usage, spend, buying centers, and intent, helps target high-propensity accounts, allowing customers to identify market opportunities, refine segments, optimize territory coverage, and accelerate revenue. However, a major challenge facing B2B companies today is bridging the gap between these insights and marketing and sales execution-specifically detecting accounts and buyers actively in-market or evaluating competitive solutions.

With TrustRadius becoming a part of HG Insights, demand generation and sales teams gain contextualized insights and in-market leads that drive higher campaign performance and faster revenue outcomes. The combined data will unleash marketing and sales teams to identify new target accounts and those at risk of churn.

For TrustRadius customers, HG Insights enhances their B2B buyer intelligence platform by enriching buyer intent data and in-market leads with HG Insights' granular account-level data, resulting in faster speed to market.

Meanwhile, HG Insights customers can connect with active buyers via TrustRadius, further leveraging the value of validated user reviews and intent data from the TrustRadius buyer community. Marketing teams gain access to the authentic voice of the customer to generate advocacy content that enhances campaigns and increases brand influence. The result is a unified solution that empowers GTM teams to move seamlessly from market analysis to pipeline attainment.

"Our mission is to build the industry's preeminent AI-driven revenue growth intelligence platform. This requires unlocking the holy grail of demand gen and sales-connecting sellers to the right buyers who are ready to purchase," said Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights. "With TrustRadius joining HG Insights, we are uniquely positioned with optimal data sets and buyer intent contextualization to deliver high-propensity accounts and in-market leads that provide the fastest path to revenue."

"The value of buyer intelligence is fully realized when integrated with GTM strategy," said Vinay Bhagat, Founder and CEO of TrustRadius. "Together with HG Insights, we unlock the full market analysis-to-pipeline journey-helping companies identify, prioritize, and act with speed and precision."

"HG Insights' acquisition of TrustRadius creates a top tier AI-data partner for large enterprises navigating complex digital and AI transformations," said Ramesh Venugopal, Partner at Riverwood Capital and HG Insights Board Member. "In a landscape where time, accuracy, and intelligence defines market winners, HG Insights is now perfectly positioned to serve as the connective tissue between strategic planning and buyer engagement. This is a foundational shift toward real-time decision-making that realizes the full potential of revenue growth intelligence for the world's most demanding B2B organizations."

"This combination sets a new standard for enterprise go-to-market intelligence," added Jeff Parks, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Riverwood Capital and HG Insights Board Member. "By uniting deep market context with the authentic voice of the customer, HG Insights and TrustRadius deliver significant value across large-scale GTM functions. Rohini and the HG Insights team are a remarkable force, executing with vision and velocity to build the category leader in revenue intelligence."

About HG Insights

HG Insights provides AI-powered revenue growth intelligence (RGI) solutions that deliver unified, comprehensive market, account, and buyer insights and in-market leads to enable B2B technology leaders to modernize GTM decision-making and efficiently identify, engage, and win the most promising opportunities. AI-powered analytics and co-pilots empower marketing, RevOps, sales, and strategy teams to streamline market analyses, leverage deep account and buyer intent details, and optimize campaigns and GTM execution derived from billions of market data points for over 22,000 technologies across 20 million companies worldwide. That's why 95% of Fortune 1000 B2B tech companies and all major hyperscalers rely on HG Insights to increase pipeline and revenue growth and ensure GTM success.

