Lucinity; PwC Denmark: Lucinity and PwC Collaborate to Simplify AI Integration for Compliance Teams

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 19, 2025, a leader in AI-powered financial crime prevention, is working with PwCDenmark to streamline AI adoption for compliance teams. This collaboration embeds AI-driven solutions into financial crime workflows, boosting efficiency, automating manual tasks, and enhancing decision-making for financial institutions.

Financial institutions face mounting regulatory scrutiny over money laundering, fraud, and sanctions violations. Lucinity's AI-powered platform accelerates investigations, transforms user experience, and strengthens compliance, while PwC's integration expertise ensures seamless AI deployment.

Lucinity's platform features a centralized Case Managerfor financial crime investigations and the Luci AI Agentfor intelligent automation, streamlining compliance workflows. Financial institutions can configure their AI-driven processes to align with their unique requirements through Lucinity's self-serve interface. Built with security and explainability at its core, the platform ensures transparency and provides clear AI-driven insights that can be easily explained to regulators. Lucinity has helped various banks, fintechs, and payment providers, including Visa, Trustly, Finshark, Kroo Bank, Arion Bank, and Kvika Bank, enhance financial crime compliance.

PwC brings deep expertise in financial services, regulatory compliance, and technology integration. Its strengths include aligning AI with business processes, managing smooth deployments, and providing change management and workforce training to facilitate AI adoption. This ensures financial institutions can implement AI-driven compliance solutions efficiently while maintaining regulatory alignment.

A key innovation in this collaboration is Luci Skills-AI-powered automations for compliance tasks like negative news search, money flow analysis, case summaries, and transaction analysis. Financial institutions can also build custom AI capabilities within Lucinity's framework, supported by PwC.

"PwC Denmark's reputation as a trusted leader in financial services makes them an ideal collaborator," said Gudmundur Kristjansson, CEO of Lucinity. "Their expertise in compliance and technology integration, combined with our AI-driven solutions, simplifies AI adoption for financial institutions."

Lucinity's AI technology plays a key role in supporting efforts to enhance compliance and risk management. By working closely with customers to develop innovative solutions, this collaboration represents a meaningful step toward meeting their evolving needs.

Lucinity and PwC Denmark are launching joint Proof of Concepts (PoCs) to drive AI innovation in financial crime compliance.

About Lucinity

??Lucinity is an AI software company for financial crime operations, designed to accelerate compliance teams. Lucinity enhances intelligence gathering, analysis, and decision-making, allowing institutions to streamline operations and reduce costs. As an open, configurable, no-code platform, Lucinity offers a seamless integration of data, automated workflows, and a modern user interface, making it a crucial tool for enhancing productivity and operational efficiency in the financial sector.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 370,000 people in 149 countries.

