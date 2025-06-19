Global Toy Of The Year Winner WOW! Stuff Wins Investment

WOLVERHAMPTON, England , June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UK Headquartered Toy innovation company WOW! Stuff has secured a significant strategic investment from the Dutch based Troy Companies group as it looks to grow 4 fold over the next 2 years.

Following multiple toy awards for innovation, including winning the overall Toy Of The Year award (TOTY) in New York, USA, for its Disney Stitch Puppetronic toy in 2025, this strategic investment signals a bold new chapter for WOW! Stuff. The increased funding will enable the business to expand its footprint with new offices across Europe and supercharge growth across the USA and other global markets.

Richard North, pictured, President and co-founder of WOW! Stuff - together with the management team - an investor in Troy Companies, will remain in place. Richard says about this investment, "WOW! Stuff is about innovation in toys. Our mission, our passion and our love is to create that signature WOW! moment for kids of all ages and genders and this investment is testament to the belief both businesses have in the company, the group and its people".

"This partnership is about growth - bold, ambitious growth," said Dawn Lavalette, Managing Director, WOW! Stuff, also pictured. "With the backing of the Troy Companies group, we're now better positioned than ever to expand globally, scale our creative and commercial operations, and stay laser-focused on innovation. An immediate example of the benefits of this deal is our signing of many tier 1 brand licenses and expansion of the Puppetronics brand, launching globally in 2026".

John Huiberts, Troy Companies group CEO added, "We are so excited that WOW! Stuff has joined the Troy family of companies. We have created a world class manufacturing and logistics operation and have the scale and support to amplify WOW! Stuff's business while keeping the brand's DNA intact. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to compete on the same level as the biggest toy companies globally".

