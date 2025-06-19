Global Polymer Industries: Global Polymer Revolutionizes Polymer Manufacturing with Proprietary Custom-Molding Technology for UHMW-PE

MADISON, SD / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Global Polymer, a leading innovator in polymer manufacturing, has unveiled a proprietary new method for custom-molding Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMW-PE), setting a new industry standard in what is possible with this high-performance material.

Traditionally, UHMW-PE is supplied in sheet form and then fabricated, limiting the design flexibility available to engineers and manufacturers. Global Polymer's breakthrough process enables the company to custom mold UHMW-PE into complex, high-strength components with varying thicknesses and integrated features, giving OEM companies across various industries new freedom to design for performance, durability, and cost efficiency.

"UHMW-PE is already a game-changing material-offering self-lubricating properties, extreme durability, and resilience across temperature fluctuations," said Todd Huntimer, President for Global Polymer Industries. "Now, with our proprietary molding technology, we are opening up an entirely new world of design possibilities. We can mold in fasteners, metal inserts, variable wall thicknesses, and geometries that were previously impossible with traditional fabrication methods."

The new capability is already transforming applications in industries such as:

Forestry Equipment

Car Wash Systems

Marine & Dock Applications

Sewer & Wastewater

Food Processing

Transportation & Material Handling

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Mining

Manufacturing

With Global Polymer's technology, engineers can now specify molded UHMW-PE components that perform better, last longer, and simplify assembly without sacrificing the inherent advantages of this versatile polymer.

"This is more than a materials innovation," added Huntimer. "It's a manufacturing revolution. We are enabling OEMs to achieve part consolidation, lightweighting, corrosion resistance, and extended wear life with a single custom-molded component."

The company is actively working with OEM partners to develop custom UHMW-PE solutions that deliver tangible performance and cost benefits.

About Global Polymer

Global Polymer is a leading manufacturer specializing in innovative UHMW-PE solutions for demanding applications across a wide range of industries. With its proprietary compression molding technology, the company is redefining what is possible with UHMW-PE-providing engineered components that outperform traditional materials.

For more information or to discuss custom-molded UHMW-PE solutions, visit https://globalpolymer.com/ or contact media and PR coordinator, Emily Sorenson (605) 331-2155 or emilys@henkinschultz.com

