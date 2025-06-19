Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2025 14:14 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Polymer Industries: Global Polymer Revolutionizes Polymer Manufacturing with Proprietary Custom-Molding Technology for UHMW-PE

MADISON, SD / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Global Polymer, a leading innovator in polymer manufacturing, has unveiled a proprietary new method for custom-molding Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMW-PE), setting a new industry standard in what is possible with this high-performance material.

Traditionally, UHMW-PE is supplied in sheet form and then fabricated, limiting the design flexibility available to engineers and manufacturers. Global Polymer's breakthrough process enables the company to custom mold UHMW-PE into complex, high-strength components with varying thicknesses and integrated features, giving OEM companies across various industries new freedom to design for performance, durability, and cost efficiency.

"UHMW-PE is already a game-changing material-offering self-lubricating properties, extreme durability, and resilience across temperature fluctuations," said Todd Huntimer, President for Global Polymer Industries. "Now, with our proprietary molding technology, we are opening up an entirely new world of design possibilities. We can mold in fasteners, metal inserts, variable wall thicknesses, and geometries that were previously impossible with traditional fabrication methods."

The new capability is already transforming applications in industries such as:

  • Forestry Equipment

  • Car Wash Systems

  • Marine & Dock Applications

  • Sewer & Wastewater

  • Food Processing

  • Transportation & Material Handling

  • Agriculture

  • Oil & Gas

  • Mining

  • Manufacturing

With Global Polymer's technology, engineers can now specify molded UHMW-PE components that perform better, last longer, and simplify assembly without sacrificing the inherent advantages of this versatile polymer.

"This is more than a materials innovation," added Huntimer. "It's a manufacturing revolution. We are enabling OEMs to achieve part consolidation, lightweighting, corrosion resistance, and extended wear life with a single custom-molded component."

The company is actively working with OEM partners to develop custom UHMW-PE solutions that deliver tangible performance and cost benefits.

About Global Polymer
Global Polymer is a leading manufacturer specializing in innovative UHMW-PE solutions for demanding applications across a wide range of industries. With its proprietary compression molding technology, the company is redefining what is possible with UHMW-PE-providing engineered components that outperform traditional materials.

For more information or to discuss custom-molded UHMW-PE solutions, visit https://globalpolymer.com/ or contact media and PR coordinator, Emily Sorenson (605) 331-2155 or emilys@henkinschultz.com

SOURCE: Global Polymer Industries



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/global-polymer-revolutionizes-polymer-manufacturing-with-proprietary-c-1041063

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.