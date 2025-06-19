Exiting AI LLC: Exiting AI Launches Platform to Connect Business Owners with Specialist Mergers and Acquisitions Brokers Faster

The Wyoming-based technology firm debuts an AI service that automates outreach to vetted M&A brokers, helping small- and mid-sized business owners secure qualified representation and shorten overall exit timelines - without upfront fees.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Exiting.ai today announced the formal launch of its artificial-intelligence platform designed to match privately held companies with specialist mergers-and-acquisitions brokers in a fraction of the time required by traditional search methods. The service automates broker discovery, ranks advisors by sector expertise and historical close-rate, and delivers introductions only after each brokerage confirms capacity and interest in the mandate.

Typical small-business sales can extend six to twelve months, due in part to the owner's need to locate competent intermediaries before buyer outreach can even begin, according to BizBuySell's industry data. Exiting.ai's launch version indexes a growing network of independent advisory firms across North America and Europe, applying machine-learning models to align each seller's size, sector, and exit goals with brokers who have a documented record of successful transactions in similar situations. By analyzing thousands of data points in seconds, the platform produces a short list of advisors who are both qualified and immediately available to engage -eliminating the weeks or months typically spent on manual outreach and screening.

Early pilot users reported broker introductions within minutes of submitting basic business information through the secure intake portal, noting that the automated matching removed a major bottleneck in the exit process.

Key launch features

AI Broker-Mapping Engine - continuously scores brokerage firms for deal-size range, industry focus, close-rate, and seller satisfaction.

Data-Driven Match Profiles - concise briefs summarizing each recommended broker's credentials and transaction history.

Success-Fee Model - the platform itself charges no retainers; participating brokers follow a commission-at-close structure standard to the industry.

Exiting.ai positions its role strictly at the introduction stage; once a seller selects a broker, the chosen firm handles valuation, confidentiality agreements, buyer outreach, due diligence, and negotiation. This delineation allows founders to benefit from rapid, data-driven matchmaking while still relying on experienced human professionals for the transaction itself.

Looking ahead, the company plans quarterly expansions of its broker database, additional analytics on advisor performance, and region-specific benchmarking reports for the lower-middle-market M&A sector.

About Exiting.ai

Exiting.ai is a technology company headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming. The platform employs machine learning to automate and optimize the process of pairing business owners with specialist M&A brokers, enabling faster engagement, reduced transaction timelines, and higher close-rates for companies generating between one and fifty million dollars in annual revenue. Learn more at https://exiting.ai.

Media Contact:

Organization: Exiting AI LLC

Contact Person Name: Press Office

Website: https://exiting.ai/

Email: press@exiting.ai

Country: United States

SOURCE: Exiting.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/exiting-ai-launches-platform-to-connect-business-owners-with-spec-1041107