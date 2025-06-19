London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - CS Global Partners releases the fourth edition of its annual World Citizenship Report (WCR). This year's edition takes stock of the human condition in a tumultuous geopolitical period, considering the reverberating effects of elections, economic instability and rising safety concerns globally.

The CS Global Partners World Citizenship Report remains the flagship analysis of the most pressing issues facing global citizens.

The report's theme, the human condition as a catalyst of change, takes a theoretically grounded approach to report data and probes citizenship through a human lens. The report considers the reasons people leave their home countries and the reasons that people stay, especially in a world where countries previously considered safe and prosperous are more dangerous, while many developing countries improve their security and economic credentials.

The electoral changes in the United States and ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East have created a novel environment through which to understand the power of citizenship and mobility. The backdrop of the rise of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) adds an intriguing dimension to the geopolitical environment.

The World Citizenship Report provides commentary and analysis from scholars and researchers, including an initiative from the World Economic Forum and the University of Cambridge, on these vital developments.

The report also features in-depth analysis on urbanisation, green geopolitics, investor migration and electoral strategies.

The World Citizenship Report is the world's first-ever endeavour to investigate the value of citizenship through the lens of the global citizen. Favouring a multifaceted approach, the World Citizenship Report employs the World Citizenship Index (WCI). The World Citizenship Index is an innovative tool that takes a holistic approach to ranking the world's citizenships across multiple dimensions.

Moving beyond typical concepts of passport strength, the World Citizenship Index acknowledges the many reasons that people leave their countries, and the many reasons that people stay. This report is distinguished by placing a greater emphasis on the diverse attitudes regarding key facets of citizenship.

The World Citizenship Report measures 188 countries across five motivators that global citizens care most about - Safety and Security, Quality of Life, Economic Opportunity, Global Mobility and Financial Freedom.

Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, states, "At its core, this report underscores a simple but profound truth: the human condition remains at the heart of all global shifts. The desire for safety, mobility, economic opportunity, financial certainty and quality of life transcends borders. While there may be no perfect country, the World Citizenship Index provides a strategic roadmap for families seeking to optimise their futures amidst the uncertainty."

For overall rankings in the World Citizenship Report, Switzerland took first place. Switzerland stood out for its liveability, dynamic economy with high levels of Financial Freedom, and safe society. Known as a haven for luxury, stunning mountains and lakes, and political neutrality, the country enjoys a strong reputation across the globe.

Last year's top scorer, Ireland, (ranked seventh in this year's WCR), also received high marks for Quality of Life, Financial Freedom, and Safety and Security, though the country fell from being ranked first in the Economic Opportunity motivator in 2024 to #59 in this year's report.

The United Kingdom scored highly but fell when compared to last year. It ranked 12th among all nations, compared to its sixth place ranking last year.

The United States was ranked 19th in this year's report, which is a slight improvement from last year's ranking of 22.

Last year's edition of the World Citizenship Report noted that the Quality of Life pillar was ranked most important among the five pillars, according to our survey of HNWIs. Safety and Security followed closely, indicating that HNWIs are focussed not only on finding the most secure countries for living and working, but also in finding the countries with the highest standard of living for themselves and their families.

The Quality of Life pillar considers a nation's ability to give its citizens the things necessary for a high standard of living, including environmental quality, educational quality and healthcare quality.

Norway, Germany, and Switzerland took the top three spots in the Quality of Life pillar.

In the 2025 report, Somalia, Chad and South Sudan took the worst rankings in Quality of Life. Yemen and Afghanistan were also in the bottom ten, which is a key difference from last year's rankings, in which African countries took all 10 bottom positions for Quality of Life.

As with this year, Somalia, Chad and South Sudan rounded out the worst-ranked countries in 2024.

The Safety and Security motivator assesses a country's social safety and security metrics, from governance to crime and beyond, considering the safety net the country provides against instability and disorder.

Iceland took first place in the Safety and Security motivator, Switzerland came in second place and Denmark took third place. Venezuela scored the lowest in this pillar, reflecting the political and economic turmoil in the country.

Safety and Security is of fundamental importance, particularly to HNWIs. As war between Russia and Ukraine continues, and Israel and Palestine dip in and out of ceasefires, and recently the current escalation between Israel and Iran, instability is characterising global geopolitics. The World Citizenship Report provides a guide to the safest and most secure countries, also highlighting those that are most prone to warfare and discord.

Reflecting the toll of the conflicts within which their countries are embroiled, Russia was ranked #161 in the report, and Ukraine was ranked #154.

The Financial Freedom motivator measures the ability of a country to provide a favourable and stable regulatory climate for the establishment and functioning of businesses, as well as the holding of personal and business assets.

Denmark, Singapore, and Finland took the first three spots in this pillar. Venezuela took the bottom spot.

The World Citizenship Report survey of HNWIs last year found that in Europe and other economically more developed regions, HNWIs place greater emphasis on investments, portfolio diversification and wealth planning when considering second citizenship.

45.4 per cent of Europeans noted this as a priority.

In contrast, regions such as Latin America which feature less robust economies emphasise work opportunities more than investments.

Only 24.1 per cent of Latin Americans noted investments, portfolio diversification and wealth planning as a priority.

Each edition of the World Citizenship Report maintains a rigorous data methodology but brings about a new thematic innovation. This year's theme, with its deep philosophical and theoretical grounding, provides a necessary update to the report's offering.

To download the 2025 World Citizenship Report visit: https://csglobalpartners.com/world-citizenship-report/

