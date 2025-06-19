Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) (formerly, Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment to change its corporate name, effective June 19, 2025, from "Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd." to "HYLQ Strategy Corp." (the "Name Change"). In connection with the Name Change, the Company's trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange has been changed to "HYLQ". The Company expects its issued and outstanding common shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol market opening on June 19, 2025.

A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number. The Name Change is to reflect the Company's investments in the HyperLiquid ecosystem, which is within the Company's investment policy and mandate. As the digital asset market continues to rapidly evolve and mature, so has the Company. The Company's rebranding reflects the Company's evolution and maturity. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected and will not need to be exchanged.

"The name change to HYLQ Strategy reflects our deep commitment to the Hyperliquid ecosystem and our strategic focus on building a public market vehicle aligned with the future of onchain trading. As the first publicly traded company to acquire and hold $HYPE as a core treasury asset, this transition marks a pivotal step in our long-term vision.1" - Matt Zahab, CEO of HYLQ Strategy Corp.

For more information, please contact:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

________________________

1 https://cryptonews.com/news/tony-g-buys-438k-in-hyperliquid-tokens-is-hype-the-next-sol-strategies-play/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256051

SOURCE: HYLQ Strategy Corp.