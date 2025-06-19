The Longevity Center Offers Veterans Discounted SGB Treatment Without Wait Times

With the launch of a new initiative, The Longevity Center is providing veterans with immediate access to discounted SGB therapy for PTSD and other trauma-related conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / The Longevity Center is proud to announce a new initiative aimed at providing veterans with immediate access to Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) treatment at discounted rates, in turn addressing the critical gap in timely mental health care for the millions of men and women who served the country.

Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) treatment is a quick outpatient procedure that is believed to "reset" the autonomic nervous system and reduce or eliminate the fight-or-flight symptoms associated with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other trauma-related conditions. By expanding their West Palm Beach services with discounted SGB therapy for veterans, The Longevity Center hopes to increase access to this safe and effective alternative therapy for PTSD, ensuring more veterans can get affordable relief from trauma symptoms right when they need it.

Veterans are at a higher risk of PTSD than the civilian population. Of the nearly six million military members who sought out healthcare through the Department of Veterans' Affairs (VA) after serving the country in 2024, a significant percentage were diagnosed with PTSD: 14% of men and 24% of women . Considering that, it's clear that more readily-accessible treatment is necessary in order to address this widespread issue, including access to promising alternative solutions like SGB therapy, which has been used safely for decades for the treatment of a wide range of disorders.

"SGB is an alternative PTSD therapy that may provide relief for veterans when traditional treatments do not," said Dr. Benjamin Kosubevsky, at The Longevity Center. "By offering immediate access to SGB treatment at a reduced cost, we're hoping we can better meet veterans' mental health needs in the West Palm Beach community and beyond."

Pricing Details

Current pricing is as follows:

$850 for bilateral treatment

$450 for single-side injections

20% off for all veterans

SGB is minimally invasive and incredibly fast-acting. To perform it, The Longevity Center specialists carefully inject a local anesthetic into the stellate ganglion, a cluster of nerves in the neck. Doing so may calm the persistent and involuntary symptoms of PTSD and other trauma disorders, with results often lasting for several months or longer. In most cases, the SGB injection process takes just 15 to 30 minutes.

Having access to immediate potential PTSD treatment is a must for veterans, many of whom face lengthy wait times, bureaucratic obstacles, and limited treatment options through traditional healthcare systems. The Longevity Center's new Veteran Initiative offers:

Immediate SGB therapy scheduling without wait times

Special veteran pricing at discounted rates

Comprehensive follow-up care beyond the initial SGB injection

Specialized care with a team experienced in advanced therapies and veteran-specific care needs

The Longevity Center is located in West Palm Beach, Florida, making it easily accessible to veterans throughout South Florida. Out-of-state veterans are welcome as well, with SGB treatment priced low enough through the clinic's Veteran Initiative that it may make sense to fly in for the procedure.

Readers who would like more information on SGB therapy for veterans are invited to visit The Longevity Center's website for scheduling details. There, they'll find an easy scheduling process designed for veteran convenience, plus the ability to schedule an immediate consultation with a specialist in West Palm Beach. Visit our SGB injections page to learn more.

About The Longevity Center

The Longevity Center, located in West Palm Beach, Florida, is an integrative health clinic providing personalized treatment plans and evidence-based alternative therapies for patients struggling with chronic pain, inflammatory diseases, and other conditions. Practice specialties include IV therapies, regenerative injections, and Osteopathic Manipulation Treatment (OMT).

For more information, please visit www.thelcfl.com .

