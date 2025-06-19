Go Green Heating & Air Conditioning Urges Colorado Homeowners to Take Immediate Advantage of Heat Pump Incentives

Eligible Residents Can Access Up to $12,000 in Rebates and Tax Credits for Energy-Efficient Upgrades

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Go Green Heating & Air Conditioning is urging Colorado homeowners to take advantage of financial incentives available for upgrading to high-efficiency heat pump systems. With a robust combination of state, federal, and utility incentives, eligible homeowners may receive up to $12,000 in rebates and tax credits toward the installation of a qualifying system.

The available incentives include:

Xcel Energy Rebates: For a limited time, Xcel Energy is offering additional bonus rebates of up to $9,000 on qualifying heat pump and heat pump water heater installations. To qualify, projects must be invoiced in 2025 and submitted according to Xcel's application instructions. These extra incentives are available while funding lasts and may change without notice.

Federal Tax Credit: Under the Inflation Reduction Act , homeowners can claim up to $2,000 for eligible high-efficiency heat pump installations. This tax credit is available for systems meeting specific efficiency requirements and is claimed when filing federal income taxes.

State of Colorado Incentives: All Colorado residents who install an eligible heat pump through a registered contractor will receive a portion of the state tax credit as an upfront discount on installation, with minimums of $499.95 for air-source, $990.90 for ground/water/combined-source, and $165.65 for heat pump water heaters. To qualify , heat pumps for space heating and cooling must cover at least 80% of annual heating needs and be installed by a registered contractor.

Incentive and rebate amounts referenced are maximums and may vary based on system type, size, contractor, and household eligibility. All incentive programs are subject to change, and funding is limited. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please consult the Colorado Energy Office, Xcel Energy, or the IRS.

Strategic Importance for Colorado's Energy Future

These rebate programs support larger statewide efforts to cut residential emissions and promote energy-efficient technologies. By upgrading to high-efficiency heat pumps, Colorado homeowners have the opportunity to decrease their energy use, lower utility costs, and support Colorado's environmental and sustainability targets.

Technical and Financial Advantages of Heat Pumps

Heat pumps offer a dual function, heating and cooling from a single system. This technology is particularly well-suited to Colorado's climate, thanks to modern advancements that maintain efficiency even during colder months. For homeowners, the benefits extend beyond utility savings. High-efficiency systems may increase property values and appeal to environmentally conscious buyers.

Go Green Heating & Air Conditioning, based in Denver and recognized as an approved Xcel Trade Partner, assists homeowners in identifying eligible systems, navigating rebate requirements, and coordinating compliant installations. Interested readers can learn more by visiting https://www.denverheating-airconditioning.com/ .

About Go Green Heating & Air Conditioning

Go Green Heating & Air Conditioning is a Denver-based HVAC company focused on top-rate service, technical precision, and long-term value. Recognized as a Gold Star Award Winner and maintaining an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau of Colorado, Go Green is N.A.T.E. Certified and committed to honest pricing and customer satisfaction.

SOURCE: Go Green

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/go-green-heating-and-air-conditioning-urges-colorado-homeowners-1040705