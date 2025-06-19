Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc., an Arxada Company Files Patent Infringement Claim Against Clean Chemistry, Inc.

MODESTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc. ("Enviro Tech"), an Arxada company, announces that it has filed a claim of patent infringement against Clean Chemistry, Inc. ("Clean Chemistry"). The claim pertains to US Patent Nos. 8,546,449; 9,363,997; 9,730,443; and 9,737,072.

Enviro Tech's patents cover alternative methods for generating peracetic acid (PAA) in-situ. These novel chemistries were developed specifically for our customers in the food, beverage, energy, and wastewater treatment industries.

Arxada takes great pride in this innovation and is committed to protecting this intellectual property to ensure the continued provision of cutting-edge solutions that offer a competitive advantage to its customers. This legal action underscores Arxada's dedication to safeguarding its technological advancements and maintaining its leadership in the industry.

Arxada remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting its customers' businesses. The company deeply appreciates the trust and partnership of its valued clients and anticipates no interruption in providing exceptional service and innovative solutions.

About Arxada

Arxada is a global leader in innovative solutions that protect our world. Our groundbreaking technologies, in-depth regulatory know-how, manufacturing, and process development help our customers safeguard nutrition, health, and infrastructure efficiently through chemistry and biotechnology that enhance sustainability. We offer a broad portfolio of ingredients and services for multiple end-markets, including Human Health & Nutrition, Home & Personal Care, Professional Hygiene, Paints & Coatings, and Wood Protection.

With customers in more than 100 countries, the company achieved sales of CHF 2 billion in 2024. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Arxada employs 3,200 associates across 24 production sites and 14 R&D centers, all committed to our customers' success.

To learn more about Arxada visit our website arxada.com and Arxada on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Arxada

