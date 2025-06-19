Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stephen Simmang Embarks on New Chapter With Mindfulness App Aimed at Daily Nervous System Healing

Following His Transition Out of KD, Stephen Simmang Sets Out to Bring Inner Peace, Emotional Regulation and Everyday Resilience to Users Through an Upcoming Mobile App

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / After helping build one of the most personalized wellness models in functional health, Stephen Simmang is now stepping into a new role - one that centers on emotional health, presence, and the nervous system. He has formally announced the development of a mindfulness-based mobile app designed to help individuals regulate stress and reconnect with their inner stability.

Stephen Simmang

Stephen Simmang

The app, currently in development, offers tools for breathwork, deep rest, theta-state reconditioning, and guided practices that restore emotional balance. It is built for everyday use - a low-barrier resource for those navigating anxiety, overstimulation or personal transformation.

"A lot of people feel stuck because they don't know how to come back to themselves," said Simmang. "This app is meant to help them reset that relationship - to build nervous system strength, mental calm, and clarity without needing to retreat from life."

A Pause, Not a Stop

The move comes as Simmang officially steps down from KD, the functional health company he co-founded and helped expand over the past few years. The departure is not a closure but a conscious pivot. "I'm incredibly proud of what we built at KD," he said. "It's simply time to explore a more personal direction - one that gives people tools they can carry with them daily, wherever they are."

Rather than focusing on lab work or practitioner-heavy models, this new project shifts toward self-empowerment. Stephen describes it as "training for the mind and heart - especially for people who've tried everything and still feel overwhelmed."

For Those in the Middle of Healing

Unlike most wellness tools that target surface-level productivity, Simmang's app is designed for those navigating change, burnout or emotional weight - people who may already be deep in the work but lack consistent support.

The app is expected to launch in beta later this year, with early access opening to a small group of users focused on nervous system healing, emotional rewiring, and daily grounding practices.

"We don't need more noise in wellness," he adds. "We need spaces that help people return to themselves, regulate their energy, and start trusting again. That's what I'm building."

About Stephen Simmang

Stephen Simmang is a wellness entrepreneur based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Known for his role as co-founder of KD, he helped develop one of the most immersive functional health models in the country. His current work centers on nervous system science, emotional health, and the development of digital tools that support real-world healing. Stephen's approach blends functional insights with mindfulness-based practices, aiming to help others regulate from within - not escape from life, but meet it with clarity and resilience.

Contact Information

Stephen Simmang
Wellness Entrepreneur
stephensimmang95@gmail.com
4692968028

.

SOURCE: Stephen Simmang



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/stephen-simmang-embarks-on-new-chapter-with-mindfulness-app-aimed-at-daily-nervous-system-1041079

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.