Stephen Simmang Embarks on New Chapter With Mindfulness App Aimed at Daily Nervous System Healing

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / After helping build one of the most personalized wellness models in functional health, Stephen Simmang is now stepping into a new role - one that centers on emotional health, presence, and the nervous system. He has formally announced the development of a mindfulness-based mobile app designed to help individuals regulate stress and reconnect with their inner stability.

The app, currently in development, offers tools for breathwork, deep rest, theta-state reconditioning, and guided practices that restore emotional balance. It is built for everyday use - a low-barrier resource for those navigating anxiety, overstimulation or personal transformation.

"A lot of people feel stuck because they don't know how to come back to themselves," said Simmang. "This app is meant to help them reset that relationship - to build nervous system strength, mental calm, and clarity without needing to retreat from life."

A Pause, Not a Stop

The move comes as Simmang officially steps down from KD, the functional health company he co-founded and helped expand over the past few years. The departure is not a closure but a conscious pivot. "I'm incredibly proud of what we built at KD," he said. "It's simply time to explore a more personal direction - one that gives people tools they can carry with them daily, wherever they are."

Rather than focusing on lab work or practitioner-heavy models, this new project shifts toward self-empowerment. Stephen describes it as "training for the mind and heart - especially for people who've tried everything and still feel overwhelmed."

For Those in the Middle of Healing

Unlike most wellness tools that target surface-level productivity, Simmang's app is designed for those navigating change, burnout or emotional weight - people who may already be deep in the work but lack consistent support.

The app is expected to launch in beta later this year, with early access opening to a small group of users focused on nervous system healing, emotional rewiring, and daily grounding practices.

"We don't need more noise in wellness," he adds. "We need spaces that help people return to themselves, regulate their energy, and start trusting again. That's what I'm building."

About Stephen Simmang

Stephen Simmang is a wellness entrepreneur based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Known for his role as co-founder of KD, he helped develop one of the most immersive functional health models in the country. His current work centers on nervous system science, emotional health, and the development of digital tools that support real-world healing. Stephen's approach blends functional insights with mindfulness-based practices, aiming to help others regulate from within - not escape from life, but meet it with clarity and resilience.

