Paris, France and Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Based in Geneva, Vanessa oversees the compliance framework, risk assessment and ESG-related matters of OCIM Metals & Mining SA, with a particular focus on AML regulations, reputational risks and international regulatory standards such as the OECD guidelines and LBMA/LPPM norms. She ensures the implementation of best practices in financial crime prevention, internal controls, and stakeholder due diligence.

A Swiss-qualified lawyer since 2005, Vanessa has built a distinguished career in banking compliance, white-collar crime and financial investigations. She spent 15 years at Credit Suisse and UBS, where she rose to the position of Executive Director and Deputy Head of Compliance for Geneva and the Romandie region. In 2022, she co-founded Unravel One SNC, her own boutique consultancy firm specialised in AML, OSINT, asset tracing and compliance advisory. She has conducted numerous proceedings before the Geneva Public Prosecutor's Office and participated in projects as varied as information system audits concerning cybersecurity and an expert assessment in a cryptocurrency fraud case.

Vanessa brings to the OCIM Group a unique blend of regulatory expertise, investigative mindset and strategic foresight. She contributes to strengthening the Group's compliance culture and plays an active role in quarterly risk reporting and ESG monitoring, while also supporting public communication strategies alongside the Group's Communication and Philanthropy teams.

"With her extensive experience and strong credibility, Vanessa will strengthen the security and compliance of all our operations, further enhancing our credibility with our partners and consolidating our position across the entire precious metals value chain," explains Laurent Mathiot, CEO of the OCIM Group.

ABOUT OCIM

Founded in Paris in 1961, the OCIM Group is fully owned and managed by the holding company OCIM Finance. Having started as a real estate developer and asset manager OCIM has a long experience of managing complex projects and tangible assets. OCIM is now fully dedicated to the precious metals sector, producing and trading gold and silver and sourcing strategic platinum grade metals, including platinum, palladium and rhodium. OCIM carries out a dual and complementary activity as a trader and financier. As a trader, OCIM buys and sells throughout the value chain of the assets concerned, from producers to end users. As a financier, OCIM funds the operations of the value chain, mainly through short term prepayment contracts. OCIM also operates two integrated gold processing plants in Peru and produces responsible gold out of ore purchased from local Artisanal & Small Scale Miners.

OCIM has teams based in Paris, Geneva and Lima.

To learn more about OCIM, visit: www.ocim.com

