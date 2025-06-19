Zambia has launched a $40 million investment under its Presidential Solar Initiative to install solar systems at 209 public institutions, including schools and hospitals. The Presidential Solar Initiative will install 50 MW of capacity at schools, hospitals, and other public institutions through a partnership with Accura Logistics and Baker Global Capital Africa. The program aims to power 209 public institutions, including schools and hospitals in Zambia. Local reports indicate that the initiative will install the 50 MW of solar capacity in Zambia's eastern province. In a social media post, Energy ...

