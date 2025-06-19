Java migration guarantees help customers transition Java estates to Azul's supported builds of OpenJDK with assured timelines, cost predictability and reduced licensing risk

Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced the expansion of its partnership with OpenValue into North America, bringing OpenValue's industry-leading Java migration services, and newly introduced Java migration guarantees which are available globally, to Azul customers and global reseller partners. Designed to give enterprises greater assurance and predictability when transitioning from costly and restrictive Oracle Java, OpenValue's certified Java migration services now are being coupled with Java migration assurances to provide guaranteed outcomes on project timelines and budgets. The expanded partnership helps customers across Europe and North America safely and efficiently migrate their Java estates to Azul Platform Core and Azul Platform Prime, while optimizing performance and controlling license costs.

Since its founding in 2017, OpenValue has established itself as a premier provider of Java and DevOps consulting, helping enterprises across Europe. In 2020, OpenValue launched its certified Java migration services to enable organizations globally to modernize their Java estates and escape the escalating costs and licensing restrictions of Oracle Java. In collaboration with Azul and its global ecosystem of resellers and alliances, OpenValue recognized growing customer demand for greater assurance around Java migrations, particularly for large-scale, business-critical environments. The company's recent expansion to North America brings these services to this market now as well. Its new Java migration guarantee gives customers the confidence that migrations to Azul Platform Core and Azul Platform Prime will be delivered on time and within budget, minimizing risk and ensuring predictable outcomes.

"The demand for guaranteed Java migration services continues to accelerate in both Europe and North America," said Robert Bruinink, CEO of OpenValue Services. "By expanding our strategic partnership with Azul, we can offer customers a proven path to move away from expensive, restrictive Oracle Java-while guaranteeing that migrations will be completed on time and on budget. Together with Azul's best-in-class Java platform, we're helping organizations optimize costs, improve performance, and take full control of their Java estates."

Azul delivers a best-in-class, cost-effective supportive builds of OpenJDK and is the only vendor to offer support for the entire range of Java versions (including Java 6 and 7). The company's award-winning suite of solutions-including Azul Platform Core and Azul Platform Prime-powers mission-critical Java environments for many of the world's largest enterprises, including global banks, e-commerce leaders and technology innovators. Azul's platforms provide long-term reliability, performance optimization, and enterprise-grade security and support. This helps customers to significantly reduce total cost of ownership while ensuring Java environments remain fully secure and optimized.

"Our global channel partners are instrumental in helping customers unlock the full value of Azul's Java platform," said Simon Taylor, vice president of Global Partners and Alliances at Azul. "OpenValue's Java migration guarantee is a game-changer, giving enterprises the confidence to modernize their Java estates with clear expectations and no surprises. We're excited to expand this partnership into North America and continue enabling our customers and partners to drive successful, low-risk migrations to Azul."

About OpenValue

Founded in 2017, Roy Wasse, CEO of OpenValue Group had the vision to start a consulting company where everyone can do exactly what they need to become the best developer they could ever be. OpenValue Services is part of the OpenValue Group, a group of independent companies specializing in full stack software development in the Java ecosystem and consisting of decentralized teams of over 160 highly skilled full stack Java experts operating from the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the United States. We aspire to excel in the fast-changing field of custom Java software development. This concept soon proved to be very successful. Now with OpenValue Services we are using our expertise and strengths to globally provide our Java services that include migrations to Azul OpenJDK for medium-sized companies and large corporates as well.

About Azul

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world's most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value, and success. Azul customers include 36% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top 10 World's Most Valuable Brands, all 10 of the world's top 10 financial trading companies, and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG, and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.

