At Automatica 2025, Grid Dynamics will present TPGen-an AI robotic solution developed in partnership with Wandelbots to automate industrial robotic workflows that involve complex programming.

The new solution dramatically reduces programming time-transforming what typically takes weeks of manual robot programming and analysis into automated processes completed in minutes through automatic tool-path generation based on CAD models.

TPGen is built on top of the Wandelbots NOVA platform which enables seamless integration with a broad range of robotic manipulators.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics)-a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital-engagement services-today announced it will showcase its TPGen robotic solution at Automatica 2025, the world's leading event for smart automation and robotics taking place in Munich, Germany from June 24-27, 2025. The TPGen solution from Grid Dynamics, developed in collaboration with robotics industry partner Wandelbots, represents a major advancement in streamlining robotic inspection workflows for welding, gluing, and surface processing applications for manufacturers worldwide.

Analyzing workpiece geometries, planning the scanning processes, and creating tool-paths are often a bottleneck in applications that involve robotic inspection of weld, seams, and surfaces. These steps might take significant time increasing both the time-to-market and the inspection costs. By eliminating the need for manual analysis and tool-path creation, TPGen enables manufacturers to reduce analysis and programming time, cut operational costs and overhead, lower energy consumption, and shorten time-to-market. The TPGen solution runs on top of Wandelbots' NOVA platform, offering an app for seamless and highly automated feasibility analysis, tool-path generation, and trajectory execution.

"TPGen represents a major shift in how manufacturers approach robot programming for inspection use cases," said Ilya Katsov, CTO, Americas for Grid Dynamics. "By automatically creating and optimizing tool-paths from CAD models and enabling truly automated workflows, we're helping our clients reduce analysis time from weeks to minutes while significantly lowering operational costs and energy consumption."

"Wandelbots empowers partners and customers to transform robotic automation into intelligent, reusable, and scalable solutions," said Katharina Jessa, Chief Revenue Officer at Wandelbots. "TPGen by Grid Dynamics is a compelling example of what becomes possible with our platform automating robot path planning for complex inspection tasks, drastically reducing engineering time and enabling flexible deployment across robot brands. It reflects the power of software-first innovation in solving high-impact industrial challenges."

TPGen capabilities include:

Generate tool-paths automatically: Create and optimize tool-paths from CAD models within minutes-even for highly complex geometries-eliminating the need for manual analysis and programming.

Analyze feasibility instantly: Perform automatic feasibility analysis based on workpiece CAD models to streamline planning and reduce setup time.

Optimize processes intelligently: Minimize cycle time, reduce energy consumption, and refine execution plans based on quality metrics and real-time feedback.

Integrate seamlessly: Connect with major robotic arms and camera systems through a hardware-agnostic design.

Leverage advanced computer vision solutions: Support integration with custom or third-party data and image analytics solutions through a flexible architecture.

Industry professionals and manufacturers interested in experiencing TPGen firsthand are invited to visit Grid Dynamics at Automatica 2025 at Wandelbots' Booth at B6.308. Live demonstrations will showcase the solution's capabilities across various inspection scenarios, highlighting its potential to transform manufacturing operations. Visit this page to learn more information about Grid Dynamics' smart manufacturing and robotics solutions.

