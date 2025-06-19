GRVT Hits $8B Total Trading Volume, Partners with rhino.fi to Enhance Cross-Chain Self-Custodial Trading

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GRVT, the world's first licensed onchain exchange, is teaming up with rhino.fi, a leading intent based liquidity network for seamless cross-chain access experience across both EVM and non-EVM networks. Users can now deposit to and withdraw from GRVT directly using BSC, Arbitrum, Solana or TRON via rhino.fi, which can expand to over 30 chains supported by rhino.fi in the future.

Only one week after the integration's soft launch, a transaction volume of 500K was achieved. This growth is expected to accelerate as user confidence increases.

As part of a wider DeFi TVL surge (over $2.4 billion in TVL added to derivatives protocols in the past year), GRVT crossed a major milestone, hitting $8 billion in total trading volume, according to DefiLlama.

Average spreads on GRVT have also been significantly tightened since its Mainnet launch, meaning better liquidity, lower slippage, and more value per trade for traders, as noted on GRVT's X account.

Hong Yea, co-founder and CEO of GRVT, commented, "Our partnership with rhino.fi marks an important step toward seamless self-custodial trading onchain. By enabling users to bridge assets directly into GRVT from across chains, we're tearing down the technical and accessibility barriers that have long held back true DeFi adoption. For the GRVT and rhino.fi communities, this means faster onboarding, broader access, and a frictionless trading experience without compromising the custody of user funds."

rhino.fi co-founder and CEO Dan Yanev added: "GRVT exemplifies the promise of appchains, combining high performance with regulatory readiness. At rhino.fi, we're proud to connect GRVT to the broader DeFi ecosystem through instant, zero-slippage transfers."

Starting June 23, the two platforms will host a joint campaign to incentivize users bridged via rhino.fi, with a share of up to 12,000 USDT and 700,000 GRVT Points for grabs. Users can earn rewards simply by bridging into GRVT and trading during that window. Full details will be available on GRVT's and rhino.fi's social media channels.

Disclaimer: Perpetuals trading of cryptocurrencies is subject to high market risk and price volatility and you may be called upon at short notice to commit further margin deposits or risk being liquidated. This content is not a distribution of, or an offer or solicitation to provide, financial services or products, nor a representation as to their suitability or legality for you. GRVT is not a regulated entity and your funds are not subject to regulatory protection. Before making any decision based on this content, please seek financial and legal advice, and carefully review our Risk Disclosure and Disclaimer in full.

About GRVT

GRVT (pronounced "gravity") is the world's first licensed onchain exchange, where traditional banking meets decentralized innovation on one regulated, compliant, and trustless financial market place.

A blockchain-based platform that is democratizing how wealth is created and shared, GRVT allows everyday people to trade, invest, and grow their wealth by providing direct access to top industry traders and investors.

GRVT official website: https://grvt.io/



Social and Community: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | Discord

About rhino.fi

rhino.fi is a cross-chain bridge and liquidity network focused on high-speed and low-cost transfers of stablecoins between 35 different blockchains. rhino.fi has served 2.3m customers, processed more than $4bn in transaction volume and has been invested in by Bitfinex/Tether and LightSpeed Venture Partners.

rhino.fi official website: https://rhino.fi/



Social and Community: X | LinkedIn | Telegram

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575118/GRVT_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grvt-hits-8b-total-trading-volume-partners-with-rhinofi-to-enhance-cross-chain-self-custodial-trading-302486315.html