19.06.2025 15:26 Uhr
WellBalance, LLC: WellBalance Publishes First BloomBook Journal: Awaken Your Lotus, Transform Your Life

New Guidebook Series Combines Positive Psychology, Reflection, and Practical Exercises to Help Readers Discover their Unique Path to Flourish

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / The WellBalance Institute for Positive Wellbeing is delighted to announce the release of its first BloomBook journal and guidebook, "Awaken Your Lotus, Transform Your Life." This debut publication is the first in a series that offers powerful and practical resources for anyone seeking to live with greater balance, positivity, and purpose.

Awaken Your Lotus, Transform Your Life

Awaken Your Lotus, Transform Your Life
Front book cover for WellBalance's debut BloomBook journal

Drawing from the latest science of positive psychology and real-world wellbeing research, Awaken Your Lotus blends evidence-based insights with heartfelt storytelling, inspirational poems, reflective journaling prompts, and actionable guidance. Designed as both a learning tool and a personal companion, the book introduces the WellBalance Life Lotus, a scientifically-validated wellbeing framework for creating a flourishing life grounded in resilience, self-awareness, and intentional growth.

"This book is more than a journal. It's a practical and timeless guide to return to throughout life to better anticipate and navigate life changes and catalyze personal growth," said Troy Norris, Founder and Principal Investigator at the WellBalance Institute. "We created the novel BloomBook format to help people learn the science of wellbeing and bring that science to life in ways that feel personal, empowering, achievable and transformative."

The BloomBook is structured for flexible use. Readers can explore its lessons cover to cover, focus on weekly chapters with a group or partner to encourage and support each other's growth journeys, or return to specific topics and practices that resonate most in any given season or episode of life. Whether someone is seeking inspiration, deeper understanding, or real-life change, Awaken Your Lotus offers a pathway to greater clarity, energy, connection, and peace.

This release marks a major milestone in the mission of WellBalance to make the science of wellbeing both accessible and actionable. The BloomBook series will continue with additional volumes exploring the wellbeing principles and mindfulness practices that help individuals flourish across life's many transitions.

Awaken Your Lotus, Transform Your Life is now available for purchase via WellBalance, Amazon and other major online booksellers.

To learn more or purchase a WellBalance BloomBook journal, please visit: https://www.wellbalance.org/books-and-podcasts

To receive your personal positivity plan and access our member library of free wellbeing resources, take our <5 minute wellbeing assessment at: https://www.wellbalance.org/assessment

Contact Information

Troy Norris
Chief Wellbeing Officer
info@wellbalance.org

.

SOURCE: WellBalance, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/wellbalance-publishes-first-bloombook-journal-awaken-your-lotus-transform-your-life-1041035

