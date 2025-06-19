Mountain View, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - HEKA, the inventor of AI mattress and a leader in intelligent sleep innovation, has completed the renovation of its international sleep experience center in Toronto, Canada, on March 11, 2025. The center is now preparing for a grand opening in the second half of the year, bringing HEKA's globally acclaimed AI sleep technology to one of North America's most vibrant cities.





HEKA



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/255840_d3c8fac444afa8f9_001full.jpg

The new Toronto location marks a key milestone in HEKA's ongoing mission to transform the way people sleep through the integration of artificial intelligence, sleep medicine, and spinal health. The sleep experience center will give local residents, health professionals, and technology enthusiasts a direct opportunity to explore HEKA's sixth-generation AI mattress, a product that represents more than a decade of scientific research and innovation.

Founded in 2013, HEKA became the first company to develop and patent an AI mattress. With its global research hub in Silicon Valley and high-end design center in Paris, the company operates at the intersection of advanced engineering and medical-grade sleep science. Its core research team includes experts from Stanford University's Center for Sleep Science and Medicine and iFutureLab, ensuring a rigorous and interdisciplinary foundation behind every technological advancement.

The upcoming Toronto sleep experience center will be both a retail space and a place to experience HEKA's technology in action. Visitors can try the latest AI mattress, see how it performs real-time adjustments powered by 3ms instant recognition and 10ms tailored support, and speak with experts about improving spinal alignment and multidimensional sleep health.

"HEKA AI mattress is highly adaptive. By adjusting to the user's sleep position, it protects the neck, back, and waist, effectively improving sleep quality, reducing nerve stimulation, and enhancing deep sleep," said Professor Jamie, Co-Founder of HEKA and Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine.

While most mattresses on the market rely on fixed support zones and unchanging materials, HEKA's sixth-generation model addresses the limitations of conventional designs. It recognizes that the human body shifts sleep positions dozens of times each night, altering spinal curves and pressure points in ways that traditional beds cannot accommodate.

To solve this, HEKA's sixth-generation AI mattress integrates several proprietary systems, including:

Over 2 million adaptive support combinations and Simultaneous Dual-Side Adjustment for fully personalized bilateral comfort

The Cloud-Motion Algorithm with built-in DeepSleep BioRhythm Engine, dynamically adapts to sleep posture and rhythms throughout the night

OTA-enhanced autonomous feedback learning system, evolving mattress behavior based on real-time posture and sleep data

These features are supported by a combination of AI recognition algorithms, the Stanford-iFutureLab Sleep Medicine Database, elastic smart columns, the HEKA TrackR AI Sleep Chip System, and the Ultra-Quiet Aerodynamic System. This integrated system enables the mattress to make real-time micro-adjustments throughout the night-delivering Simultaneous Dual-Side Adjustment with independent, personalized support to each side of the bed.

Currently, HEKA operates over 630 HEKA sleep experience centers, including locations in Paris, Beijing, Singapore, and San Francisco. With more than 200,000 global users, HEKA's reach spans five continents and includes a wide range of users-from physicians and entrepreneurs to families, researchers, and global travelers seeking restorative, intelligent rest.

The addition of the Toronto center signals HEKA's continued expansion in North America, reinforcing its commitment to democratizing access to AI-based sleep care. The space is designed not only for product interaction but also as a place for education, exploration, and long-term health empowerment through sleep technology.

HEKA Toronto is scheduled to open in late 2025. Stay tuned as HEKA brings its sixth-generation AI mattress to the heart of Toronto, introducing a new era of truly tailored, AI-driven healthy sleep.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255840

SOURCE: PRNews OU