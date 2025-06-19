Stop Rabies To Save Lives: Boehringer Ingelheim's Contribution to Rabies Elimination

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Every nine minutes, rabies claims a life. Each year, this deadly virus steals nearly 60,000 lives, despite being entirely preventable through vaccination.

Judith Masika from Kenya experienced this firsthand: Her husband died, due to a bite by a rabid dog. A tragedy that could have been prevented had there been better awareness.

Eliminating rabies requires a global effort and strong collaboration. Boehringer Ingelheim is working to help prevent these tragic stories through our Stop Rabies program. The program focuses on a holistic approach through three pillars: vaccination, education and surveillance. We're collaborating with governmental and non-governmental organizations, health authorities, veterinarians, local communities, dog owners, and other partners, to Stop Rabies before it starts.

Judith's story is a powerful reminder of why preventable diseases like rabies must be eliminated and how collaborative action can help save lives.

Find out more and explore other stories on?Imagine: our sustainability story hub, where we share our commitment to sustainability and what we are doing to create a positive impact for humans, animals and our planet.

