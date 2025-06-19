Southern Company Is Revolutionizing Infrastructure Management With Aetos Technology

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Southern Company

At a time when technological advancements are reshaping entire industries, Southern Company continues its longstanding tradition of embracing cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational efficiency, safety and maintaining industry-leading standards in delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to customers.

An example of this commitment is the recent testing and now ongoing implementation of Aetos technology at Alabama Power's Plant Barry and within Power Delivery, with plans for near-term expansion to other generation and power delivery sites in the Southern Company system, allowing for the visualization of complex infrastructure and efficient access to associated documentation.

By integrating the Aetos solution, Southern Company is pioneering a transformation in how facilities are operated and maintained. This technology provides engineering, operations and maintenance teams with a high-resolution digital model of a physical location. This so-called "digital twin" provides a high level of detail, enabling them to conduct virtual walkthroughs and inspections without the need for physical presence.

Teams can remotely assess equipment documentation and training materials. They can identify potential issues and plan maintenance activities with precision. Safety is potentially enhanced by reducing the need for onsite inspections when they are not an absolute requirement.

Aetos technology is equally transformative for both generation and power delivery, facilitating comprehensive mapping of substations and plant infrastructure. The digital representation serves as a valuable tool for planning upgrades, conducting inspections and responding to outages, supporting the company's commitment to delivering reliable service to customers.

Engineers, planners and field technicians can access the same detailed models, fostering a unified approach to problem-solving and decision-making, potentially accelerating project timelines and enhancing communication. The adoption of this technology is also an example of Southern Company's Connected Worker program, an intentional effort to connect field workers with detailed asset information including engineering, maintenance and operations documents and data, and to develop site specific training and job aids for operations team members on processes, equipment and assets.

