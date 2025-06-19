Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 18 June 2025 was 320.04p (cum income) Ex-dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
19 June 2025
