WKN: A3DTM9 | ISIN: US1630752038 | Ticker-Symbol: 0C9
Frankfurt
19.06.25 | 15:40
3,440 Euro
-2,82 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEETAH MOBILE INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEETAH MOBILE INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4403,60016:18
3,4403,60015:38
PR Newswire
19.06.2025 11:46 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cheetah Mobile Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We kicked off 2025 with strong momentum - total revenue grew 36.1% year-over-year in the first quarter, and margins improved significantly. Our Internet business continued to perform robustly, with revenue increasing 46.0% year-over-year. Meanwhile, revenue from our AI and Others segment grew by 22.9% year-over-year and accelerated to 29.8% quarter-over-quarter. We narrowed our operating losses this quarter while maintaining strong investment in AI and robotics. We remain encouraged by the momentum we're seeing and expect continued progress as we execute against our AI strategy. Looking ahead, we see agentic AI as a true game-changer. AI models are moving beyond conversation and into real-world action, and Cheetah Mobile's long track record of productizing cutting-edge technology positions us to capture this shift. By doubling down on R&D and infusing AI Agents into both our consumer applications and robotics portfolio, we are helping usher China's LLM industry from infrastructure build-out to application-driven innovation. Our focus remains clear: to keep generating steady revenue and profit growth from our legacy businesses, while strengthening our position in new AI ventures by creating practical, utility-focused AI tools and robots that understand people and help them accomplish more."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "We made significant progress in narrowing our losses in Q1 2025, supported by disciplined execution, cost optimization, and steady topline growth. In particular, our Internet business posted a notable improvement in operating margin, reaching 15.5% in the quarter, up from 7.9% a year ago. We also continued to improve efficiency in our AI and Others segment by focusing on scalable use cases, leveraging open-source models and AI tools and streamlining product development. While we continue to invest in the significant opportunity that LLM technology represents, we remain focused on consistent margin expansion and loss reduction, while maintaining a strong balance sheet."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlight

  • Total revenues grew by 36.1% year-over-year and 9.2% quarter-over-quarter, accelerating to RMB259.0 million (US$35.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Gross profit increased by 67.2% year-over-year and 9.7% quarter-over-quarter, to RMB189.5 million (US$26.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 67.1% year-over-year and 10.0% quarter-over-quarter to RMB189.5 million (US$26.1 million).
  • Operating loss reduced significantly in the first quarter of 2025 to RMB26.5 million (US$3.7 million), compared to RMB80.6 million in the same period of last year and RMB207.1 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP operating loss in the first quarter of 2025 improved to RMB14.3 million (US$2.0 million) from RMB66.4 million in the same period of last year and RMB42.5 million in the previous quarter.
  • Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB33.4 million (US$4.6 million), compared to RMB80.0 million in the same period of last year and RMB366.8 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB21.1 million (US$2.9 million), compared to RMB65.8 million in the same period of last year and RMB202.1 million in the previous quarter.
  • As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,699.2 million (US$234.2 million), ensuring strong liquidity.
  • As of March 31, 2025, the Company had long-term investments of RMB813.1million (US$112.1 million).

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on June 19, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Main Line:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 8588778

English Translation:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 2026449

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as service robots to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions; and
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, interest income, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income/expenses, net and income tax expenses/benefits.

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Helen Jing Zhu
Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779
Email: [email protected]

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2025


RMB


RMB


USD

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

1,833,031


1,699,237


234,161

Short-term investments

335


321


44

Accounts receivable, net

473,619


393,503


54,226

Prepayments and other current assets, net

1,365,761


1,006,307


138,673

Due from related parties, net

106,934


109,053


15,028

Total current assets

3,779,680


3,208,421


442,132







Non-current assets:






Property and equipment, net

51,564


41,590


5,731

Operating lease right-of-use assets

26,323


23,346


3,217

Intangible assets, net

190,665


183,518


25,289

Goodwill

424,099


424,099


58,442

Long-term investments

817,330


813,119


112,051

Deferred tax assets

128,581


124,493


17,156

Other non-current assets

86,059


84,896


11,701

Total non-current assets

1,724,621


1,695,061


233,587







Total assets

5,504,301


4,903,482


675,719







LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY
AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

219,566


220,088


30,329

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,756,805


2,178,388


300,190

Due to related parties

69,606


70,896


9,770

Income tax payable

35,804


35,680


4,917

Total current liabilities

3,081,781


2,505,052


345,206







Non-current liabilities:






Deferred tax liabilities

43,046


42,023


5,791

Other non-current liabilities

172,348


169,416


23,346

Total non-current liabilities

215,394


211,439


29,137







Total liabilities

3,297,175


2,716,491


374,343







Mezzanine equity:






Redeemable noncontrolling interests

189,725


191,984


26,456







Shareholders' equity:






Ordinary shares

248


248


34

Additional paid-in capital

2,722,504


2,730,456


376,267

Accumulated deficit

(1,232,577)


(1,265,934)


(174,450)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

410,423


411,397


56,692

Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders'
equity

1,900,598


1,876,167


258,543

Noncontrolling interests

116,803


118,840


16,377







Total shareholders' equity

2,017,401


1,995,007


274,920







Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and
shareholders' equity

5,504,301


4,903,482


675,719

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per
share(or ADS) data)




For The Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2025


March 31, 2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues


190,288


237,089


259,006


35,692

Internet business


109,020


160,152


159,141


21,930

AI and others


81,268


76,937


99,865


13,762

Cost of revenues (a)


(76,952)


(64,317)


(69,505)


(9,578)

Gross profit


113,336


172,772


189,501


26,114










Operating income and expenses:









Research and development (a)


(57,331)


(65,506)


(61,244)


(8,440)

Selling and marketing (a)


(67,940)


(104,851)


(104,838)


(14,447)

General and administrative (a)


(69,145)


(56,281)


(52,624)


(7,252)

Impairment of goodwill


-


(152,890)


-


-

Other operating income/(expense), net


508


(377)


2,670


368

Total operating income and expenses


(193,908)


(379,905)


(216,036)


(29,771)










Operating loss


(80,572)


(207,133)


(26,535)


(3,657)

Other income/(expenses):









Interest income, net


15,316


9,862


5,605


772

Foreign exchange (losses)/gains


(3,277)


(32,236)


1,650


227

Other expense, net


(7,595)


(82,300)


(4,009)


(552)










Loss before income taxes


(76,128)


(311,807)


(23,289)


(3,210)

Income tax expenses


(198)


(51,064)


(4,820)


(664)

Net loss


(76,326)


(362,871)


(28,109)


(3,874)

Less: net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests


3,709


3,913


5,248


723

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders


(80,035)


(366,784)


(33,357)


(4,597)










Net loss per share









Basic


(0.0549)


(0.2438)


(0.0235)


(0.0032)

Diluted


(0.0550)


(0.2439)


(0.0236)


(0.0033)










Net loss per ADS









Basic


(2.7450)


(12.1907)


(1.1749)


(0.1600)

Diluted


(2.7500)


(12.1947)


(1.1814)


(0.1650)










Weighted average number of shares
outstanding









Basic


1,494,213,830


1,512,707,145


1,515,787,128


1,515,787,128

Diluted


1,494,213,830


1,512,707,145


1,515,787,128


1,515,787,128

Weighted average number of ADSs
outstanding









Basic


29,884,277


30,254,143


30,315,743


30,315,743

Diluted


29,884,277


30,254,143


30,315,743


30,315,743










Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of
tax of nil









Foreign currency translation adjustments


21,031


51,667


(272)


(37)

Unrealized gains on available-for-sale
securities, net


1,772


7,277


2,660


367

Other comprehensive income


22,803


58,944


2,388


330

Total comprehensive loss


(53,523)


(303,927)


(25,721)


(3,544)

Less: Total comprehensive income
attributable to noncontrolling interests


2,426


2,199


6,662


918

Total comprehensive loss attributable to
Cheetah Mobile shareholders


(55,949)


(306,126)


(32,383)


(4,462)



For The Three Months Ended



March 31,
2024


December 31,
2024


March 31,
2025


March 31,
2025

(a) Share-based compensation expenses


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Cost of revenues


92


(460)


5


1

Research and development


292


1,280


296


41

Selling and marketing


(44)


(495)


71


10

General and administrative


7,245


4,819


5,212


718

Total


7,585


5,144


5,584


770

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues

259,006

-

-

259,006

35,692

Cost of revenues

(69,505)

5

-

(69,500)

(9,577)

Gross profit

189,501

5

-

189,506

26,115







Research and development

(61,244)

296

6,156

(54,792)

(7,551)

Selling and marketing

(104,838)

71

469

(104,298)

(14,372)

General and administrative

(52,624)

5,212

-

(47,412)

(6,534)

Other operating income, net

2,670

-

-

2,670

368

Total operating income and expenses

(216,036)

5,579

6,625

(203,832)

(28,089)







Operating loss

(26,535)

5,584

6,625

(14,326)

(1,974)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(33,357)

5,584

6,625

(21,148)

(2,914)







Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.0236)

0.0037

0.0043

(0.0156)


Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(1.1814)

0.1850

0.2164

(0.7800)


Diluted losses per ADS (USD)

(0.1650)

0.0255

0.0320

(0.1075)



For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Impairment

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

of goodwill

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues

237,089

-

-

-

237,089

Cost of revenues

(64,317)

(460)

-

-

(64,777)

Gross profit

172,772

(460)

-

-

172,312







Research and development

(65,506)

1,280

6,156

-

(58,070)

Selling and marketing

(104,851)

(495)

469

-

(104,877)

General and administrative

(56,281)

4,819

-

-

(51,462)

Impairment of goodwill

(152,890)

-

-

152,890

-

Other operating loss, net

(377)

-

-

-

(377)

Total operating income and expenses

(379,905)

5,604

6,625

152,890

(214,786)







Operating loss

(207,133)

5,144

6,625

152,890

(42,474)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(366,784)

5,144

6,625

152,890

(202,125)







Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.2439)

0.0034

0.0044

0.1011

(0.1350)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(12.1947)

0.1700

0.2200

5.0547

(6.7500)


For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2024


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues

190,288

-

-

190,288

Cost of revenues

(76,952)

92

-

(76,860)

Gross profit

113,336

92

-

113,428






Research and development

(57,331)

292

6,156

(50,883)

Selling and marketing

(67,940)

(44)

469

(67,515)

General and administrative

(69,145)

7,245

-

(61,900)

Other operating income, net

508

-

-

508

Total operating income and expenses

(193,908)

7,493

6,625

(179,790)






Operating loss

(80,572)

7,585

6,625

(66,362)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(80,035)

7,585

6,625

(65,825)






Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.0550)

0.0052

0.0043

(0.0455)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(2.7500)

0.2600

0.2150

(2.2750)






* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Information about Segment

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)




For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



Internet Business


AI and others


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues


159,141


99,865


259,006


35,692

Operating Costs and expenses









Cost of revenues(i)


22,992


46,508


69,500


9,577

Selling and marketing(i)


67,496


37,271


104,767


14,437

Research and development(i)


32,843


28,105


60,948


8,399

Other segment items(i)


11,203


33,539


44,742


6,166

Adjusted operating income/(losses)


24,607


(45,558)


(20,951)


(2,887)

Unallocated amounts-share based compensations






(5,584)


(770)

Operating loss






(26,535)


(3,657)

Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)









Interest income, net






5,605


772

Foreign exchange gains, net






1,650


227

Other (expense)/income, net






(4,009)


(552)

Loss before income taxes






(23,289)


(3,210)



For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Internet Business


AI and others


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB

Revenues


160,152


76,937


237,089

Operating Costs and expenses







Cost of revenues(i)


21,174


43,603


64,777

Selling and marketing(i)


70,243


35,103


105,346

Research and development(i)


30,651


33,575


64,226

Other segment items(i)


11,877


192,852


204,729

Adjusted operating income/(losses)


26,207


(228,196)


(201,989)

Unallocated amounts-share based compensations






(5,144)

Operating loss






(207,133)

Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)







Interest income, net






9,862

Foreign exchange losses, net






(32,236)

Other (expense)/income, net






(82,300)

Loss before income taxes






(311,807)



For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Internet Business


AI and others


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB

Revenues


109,020


81,268


190,288

Operating Costs and expenses







Cost of revenues(i)


19,221


57,639


76,860

Selling and marketing(i)


38,205


29,779


67,984

Research and development(i)


26,787


30,252


57,039

Other segment items(i)


16,145


45,247


61,392

Adjusted operating income/(losses)


8,662


(81,649)


(72,987)

Unallocated amounts-share based compensations






(7,585)

Operating loss






(80,572)

Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)







Interest income, net






15,316

Foreign exchange losses, net






(3,277)

Other (expense)/income, net






(7,595)

Loss before income taxes






(76,128)


(i) Share-based compensations were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))




For The Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2025


March 31, 2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders


(80,035)


(366,784)


(33,357)


(4,597)

Add:









Income tax expenses


198


51,064


4,820


664

Interest income, net


(15,316)


(9,862)


(5,605)


(772)

Depreciation and other amortization


12,312


14,619


9,782


1,348

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


3,709


3,913


5,248


723

Other expense


10,872


114,536


2,359


325

Share-based compensation


7,585


5,144


5,584


770

Impairment of goodwill


-


152,890


-


-

Adjusted EBITDA


(60,675)


(34,480)


(11,169)


(1,539)

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile

© 2025 PR Newswire
