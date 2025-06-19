Cheetah Mobile Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Management Commentary
Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We kicked off 2025 with strong momentum - total revenue grew 36.1% year-over-year in the first quarter, and margins improved significantly. Our Internet business continued to perform robustly, with revenue increasing 46.0% year-over-year. Meanwhile, revenue from our AI and Others segment grew by 22.9% year-over-year and accelerated to 29.8% quarter-over-quarter. We narrowed our operating losses this quarter while maintaining strong investment in AI and robotics. We remain encouraged by the momentum we're seeing and expect continued progress as we execute against our AI strategy. Looking ahead, we see agentic AI as a true game-changer. AI models are moving beyond conversation and into real-world action, and Cheetah Mobile's long track record of productizing cutting-edge technology positions us to capture this shift. By doubling down on R&D and infusing AI Agents into both our consumer applications and robotics portfolio, we are helping usher China's LLM industry from infrastructure build-out to application-driven innovation. Our focus remains clear: to keep generating steady revenue and profit growth from our legacy businesses, while strengthening our position in new AI ventures by creating practical, utility-focused AI tools and robots that understand people and help them accomplish more."
Mr. Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "We made significant progress in narrowing our losses in Q1 2025, supported by disciplined execution, cost optimization, and steady topline growth. In particular, our Internet business posted a notable improvement in operating margin, reaching 15.5% in the quarter, up from 7.9% a year ago. We also continued to improve efficiency in our AI and Others segment by focusing on scalable use cases, leveraging open-source models and AI tools and streamlining product development. While we continue to invest in the significant opportunity that LLM technology represents, we remain focused on consistent margin expansion and loss reduction, while maintaining a strong balance sheet."
First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlight
- Total revenues grew by 36.1% year-over-year and 9.2% quarter-over-quarter, accelerating to RMB259.0 million (US$35.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025.
- Gross profit increased by 67.2% year-over-year and 9.7% quarter-over-quarter, to RMB189.5 million (US$26.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 67.1% year-over-year and 10.0% quarter-over-quarter to RMB189.5 million (US$26.1 million).
- Operating loss reduced significantly in the first quarter of 2025 to RMB26.5 million (US$3.7 million), compared to RMB80.6 million in the same period of last year and RMB207.1 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP operating loss in the first quarter of 2025 improved to RMB14.3 million (US$2.0 million) from RMB66.4 million in the same period of last year and RMB42.5 million in the previous quarter.
- Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB33.4 million (US$4.6 million), compared to RMB80.0 million in the same period of last year and RMB366.8 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB21.1 million (US$2.9 million), compared to RMB65.8 million in the same period of last year and RMB202.1 million in the previous quarter.
- As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,699.2 million (US$234.2 million), ensuring strong liquidity.
- As of March 31, 2025, the Company had long-term investments of RMB813.1million (US$112.1 million).
Conference Call Information
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
About Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as service robots to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:
- Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;
- Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;
- Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;
- Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;
- Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions; and
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, interest income, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income/expenses, net and income tax expenses/benefits.
The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
As of
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,833,031
1,699,237
234,161
Short-term investments
335
321
44
Accounts receivable, net
473,619
393,503
54,226
Prepayments and other current assets, net
1,365,761
1,006,307
138,673
Due from related parties, net
106,934
109,053
15,028
Total current assets
3,779,680
3,208,421
442,132
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
51,564
41,590
5,731
Operating lease right-of-use assets
26,323
23,346
3,217
Intangible assets, net
190,665
183,518
25,289
Goodwill
424,099
424,099
58,442
Long-term investments
817,330
813,119
112,051
Deferred tax assets
128,581
124,493
17,156
Other non-current assets
86,059
84,896
11,701
Total non-current assets
1,724,621
1,695,061
233,587
Total assets
5,504,301
4,903,482
675,719
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
219,566
220,088
30,329
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,756,805
2,178,388
300,190
Due to related parties
69,606
70,896
9,770
Income tax payable
35,804
35,680
4,917
Total current liabilities
3,081,781
2,505,052
345,206
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
43,046
42,023
5,791
Other non-current liabilities
172,348
169,416
23,346
Total non-current liabilities
215,394
211,439
29,137
Total liabilities
3,297,175
2,716,491
374,343
Mezzanine equity:
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
189,725
191,984
26,456
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
248
248
34
Additional paid-in capital
2,722,504
2,730,456
376,267
Accumulated deficit
(1,232,577)
(1,265,934)
(174,450)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
410,423
411,397
56,692
Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders'
1,900,598
1,876,167
258,543
Noncontrolling interests
116,803
118,840
16,377
Total shareholders' equity
2,017,401
1,995,007
274,920
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and
5,504,301
4,903,482
675,719
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per
For The Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
190,288
237,089
259,006
35,692
Internet business
109,020
160,152
159,141
21,930
AI and others
81,268
76,937
99,865
13,762
Cost of revenues (a)
(76,952)
(64,317)
(69,505)
(9,578)
Gross profit
113,336
172,772
189,501
26,114
Operating income and expenses:
Research and development (a)
(57,331)
(65,506)
(61,244)
(8,440)
Selling and marketing (a)
(67,940)
(104,851)
(104,838)
(14,447)
General and administrative (a)
(69,145)
(56,281)
(52,624)
(7,252)
Impairment of goodwill
-
(152,890)
-
-
Other operating income/(expense), net
508
(377)
2,670
368
Total operating income and expenses
(193,908)
(379,905)
(216,036)
(29,771)
Operating loss
(80,572)
(207,133)
(26,535)
(3,657)
Other income/(expenses):
Interest income, net
15,316
9,862
5,605
772
Foreign exchange (losses)/gains
(3,277)
(32,236)
1,650
227
Other expense, net
(7,595)
(82,300)
(4,009)
(552)
Loss before income taxes
(76,128)
(311,807)
(23,289)
(3,210)
Income tax expenses
(198)
(51,064)
(4,820)
(664)
Net loss
(76,326)
(362,871)
(28,109)
(3,874)
Less: net income attributable to
3,709
3,913
5,248
723
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
(80,035)
(366,784)
(33,357)
(4,597)
Net loss per share
Basic
(0.0549)
(0.2438)
(0.0235)
(0.0032)
Diluted
(0.0550)
(0.2439)
(0.0236)
(0.0033)
Net loss per ADS
Basic
(2.7450)
(12.1907)
(1.1749)
(0.1600)
Diluted
(2.7500)
(12.1947)
(1.1814)
(0.1650)
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
1,494,213,830
1,512,707,145
1,515,787,128
1,515,787,128
Diluted
1,494,213,830
1,512,707,145
1,515,787,128
1,515,787,128
Weighted average number of ADSs
Basic
29,884,277
30,254,143
30,315,743
30,315,743
Diluted
29,884,277
30,254,143
30,315,743
30,315,743
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of
Foreign currency translation adjustments
21,031
51,667
(272)
(37)
Unrealized gains on available-for-sale
1,772
7,277
2,660
367
Other comprehensive income
22,803
58,944
2,388
330
Total comprehensive loss
(53,523)
(303,927)
(25,721)
(3,544)
Less: Total comprehensive income
2,426
2,199
6,662
918
Total comprehensive loss attributable to
(55,949)
(306,126)
(32,383)
(4,462)
For The Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
(a) Share-based compensation expenses
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Cost of revenues
92
(460)
5
1
Research and development
292
1,280
296
41
Selling and marketing
(44)
(495)
71
10
General and administrative
7,245
4,819
5,212
718
Total
7,585
5,144
5,584
770
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)
For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets*
Result
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
259,006
-
-
259,006
35,692
Cost of revenues
(69,505)
5
-
(69,500)
(9,577)
Gross profit
189,501
5
-
189,506
26,115
Research and development
(61,244)
296
6,156
(54,792)
(7,551)
Selling and marketing
(104,838)
71
469
(104,298)
(14,372)
General and administrative
(52,624)
5,212
-
(47,412)
(6,534)
Other operating income, net
2,670
-
-
2,670
368
Total operating income and expenses
(216,036)
5,579
6,625
(203,832)
(28,089)
Operating loss
(26,535)
5,584
6,625
(14,326)
(1,974)
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders
(33,357)
5,584
6,625
(21,148)
(2,914)
Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)
(0.0236)
0.0037
0.0043
(0.0156)
Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)
(1.1814)
0.1850
0.2164
(0.7800)
Diluted losses per ADS (USD)
(0.1650)
0.0255
0.0320
(0.1075)
For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of
Impairment
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets*
of goodwill
Result
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
237,089
-
-
-
237,089
Cost of revenues
(64,317)
(460)
-
-
(64,777)
Gross profit
172,772
(460)
-
-
172,312
Research and development
(65,506)
1,280
6,156
-
(58,070)
Selling and marketing
(104,851)
(495)
469
-
(104,877)
General and administrative
(56,281)
4,819
-
-
(51,462)
Impairment of goodwill
(152,890)
-
-
152,890
-
Other operating loss, net
(377)
-
-
-
(377)
Total operating income and expenses
(379,905)
5,604
6,625
152,890
(214,786)
Operating loss
(207,133)
5,144
6,625
152,890
(42,474)
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders
(366,784)
5,144
6,625
152,890
(202,125)
Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)
(0.2439)
0.0034
0.0044
0.1011
(0.1350)
Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)
(12.1947)
0.1700
0.2200
5.0547
(6.7500)
For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets*
Result
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
190,288
-
-
190,288
Cost of revenues
(76,952)
92
-
(76,860)
Gross profit
113,336
92
-
113,428
Research and development
(57,331)
292
6,156
(50,883)
Selling and marketing
(67,940)
(44)
469
(67,515)
General and administrative
(69,145)
7,245
-
(61,900)
Other operating income, net
508
-
-
508
Total operating income and expenses
(193,908)
7,493
6,625
(179,790)
Operating loss
(80,572)
7,585
6,625
(66,362)
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders
(80,035)
7,585
6,625
(65,825)
Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)
(0.0550)
0.0052
0.0043
(0.0455)
Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)
(2.7500)
0.2600
0.2150
(2.2750)
* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Information about Segment
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)
For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
Internet Business
AI and others
Consolidated
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
159,141
99,865
259,006
35,692
Operating Costs and expenses
Cost of revenues(i)
22,992
46,508
69,500
9,577
Selling and marketing(i)
67,496
37,271
104,767
14,437
Research and development(i)
32,843
28,105
60,948
8,399
Other segment items(i)
11,203
33,539
44,742
6,166
Adjusted operating income/(losses)
24,607
(45,558)
(20,951)
(2,887)
Unallocated amounts-share based compensations
(5,584)
(770)
Operating loss
(26,535)
(3,657)
Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)
Interest income, net
5,605
772
Foreign exchange gains, net
1,650
227
Other (expense)/income, net
(4,009)
(552)
Loss before income taxes
(23,289)
(3,210)
For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Internet Business
AI and others
Consolidated
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
160,152
76,937
237,089
Operating Costs and expenses
Cost of revenues(i)
21,174
43,603
64,777
Selling and marketing(i)
70,243
35,103
105,346
Research and development(i)
30,651
33,575
64,226
Other segment items(i)
11,877
192,852
204,729
Adjusted operating income/(losses)
26,207
(228,196)
(201,989)
Unallocated amounts-share based compensations
(5,144)
Operating loss
(207,133)
Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)
Interest income, net
9,862
Foreign exchange losses, net
(32,236)
Other (expense)/income, net
(82,300)
Loss before income taxes
(311,807)
For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Internet Business
AI and others
Consolidated
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
109,020
81,268
190,288
Operating Costs and expenses
Cost of revenues(i)
19,221
57,639
76,860
Selling and marketing(i)
38,205
29,779
67,984
Research and development(i)
26,787
30,252
57,039
Other segment items(i)
16,145
45,247
61,392
Adjusted operating income/(losses)
8,662
(81,649)
(72,987)
Unallocated amounts-share based compensations
(7,585)
Operating loss
(80,572)
Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)
Interest income, net
15,316
Foreign exchange losses, net
(3,277)
Other (expense)/income, net
(7,595)
Loss before income taxes
(76,128)
(i) Share-based compensations were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
For The Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders
(80,035)
(366,784)
(33,357)
(4,597)
Add:
Income tax expenses
198
51,064
4,820
664
Interest income, net
(15,316)
(9,862)
(5,605)
(772)
Depreciation and other amortization
12,312
14,619
9,782
1,348
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,709
3,913
5,248
723
Other expense
10,872
114,536
2,359
325
Share-based compensation
7,585
5,144
5,584
770
Impairment of goodwill
-
152,890
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
(60,675)
(34,480)
(11,169)
(1,539)
