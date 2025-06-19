Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC: Roof Maxx Appoints Matt Ferguson as Chief Technology Officer

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Roof Maxx, the nation's leading provider of sustainable roof restoration solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Ferguson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ferguson joins the executive team during a time of rapid expansion and innovation, bringing over two decades of experience in software architecture, data science, and product leadership.

Matt Ferguson, Roof Maxx CTO

Matt Ferguson, Roof Maxx CTO
Matt Ferguson, Roof Maxx CTO

As CTO, Ferguson will lead the evolution of Roof Maxx's technology strategy, focusing on building scalable digital infrastructure, harnessing data and AI for smarter decision-making, and enhancing dealer and customer experiences across the brand.

"Technology allows us to build a better experience for our dealers and customers," said Mike Feazel, CEO and Co-Founder of Roof Maxx. "Matt brings a rare combination of hands-on expertise and big-picture thinking. His leadership will help us scale smart, implement AI to stay ahead, and keep delivering real value where it matters most."

Before joining Roof Maxx, Ferguson held senior leadership roles across a wide range of industries, most recently serving as Director of Data Engineering, AI, and Machine Learning at Simple Technology Solutions. He also founded CultivateData.ai, a consultancy helping organizations implement successful data strategies, and previously served as CTO of Galley Solutions, where he led the creation of a best-in-class culinary operations platform used by some of the largest food businesses in the world.

Throughout his career, Ferguson has been known for his servant leadership and as someone who encourages his teams to take smart risks that result in innovation and key learnings. He's led large-scale implementations of domain-driven and event-driven architecture, championed cloud-native solutions using Kubernetes and AWS, and designed cutting-edge data ecosystems utilizing Snowflake, DBT, and machine learning platforms.

"Roof Maxx is building something truly disruptive-not just in roofing, but in how technology can support scalable, values-driven growth," said Ferguson. "I'm honored to join this pioneering company, using AI to drive operational excellence, amplify dealer success, and unlock transformative potential across the industry."

Ferguson will play a critical role in advancing Roof Maxx's long-term innovation roadmap and helping the company continue to redefine what's possible in the home services industry.

ABOUT ROOF MAXX
Roof Maxx is a leading provider of sustainable roof restoration solutions, helping homeowners and businesses extend the life of their asphalt shingle roofs affordably and effectively. Through innovative technology and a commitment to environmental responsibility, Roof Maxx offers an alternative to premature roof replacement while reducing landfill waste.

GIVING PLEDGE
When you restore your roof with Roof Maxx, you help find a forever home for a child waiting in foster care. This vision is becoming a reality through our partnership with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, and we've pledged to help find forever homes for 25,000 children by 2030.

Contact Information

Kylie Hunt
Senior Marketing Manager
pr@roofmaxx.com
614-977-1932

.

SOURCE: Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/roof-maxx-appoints-matt-ferguson-as-chief-technology-officer-1041001

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.