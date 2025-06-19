Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC: Roof Maxx Appoints Matt Ferguson as Chief Technology Officer

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / Roof Maxx, the nation's leading provider of sustainable roof restoration solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Ferguson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ferguson joins the executive team during a time of rapid expansion and innovation, bringing over two decades of experience in software architecture, data science, and product leadership.

Matt Ferguson, Roof Maxx CTO

As CTO, Ferguson will lead the evolution of Roof Maxx's technology strategy, focusing on building scalable digital infrastructure, harnessing data and AI for smarter decision-making, and enhancing dealer and customer experiences across the brand.

"Technology allows us to build a better experience for our dealers and customers," said Mike Feazel, CEO and Co-Founder of Roof Maxx. "Matt brings a rare combination of hands-on expertise and big-picture thinking. His leadership will help us scale smart, implement AI to stay ahead, and keep delivering real value where it matters most."

Before joining Roof Maxx, Ferguson held senior leadership roles across a wide range of industries, most recently serving as Director of Data Engineering, AI, and Machine Learning at Simple Technology Solutions. He also founded CultivateData.ai, a consultancy helping organizations implement successful data strategies, and previously served as CTO of Galley Solutions, where he led the creation of a best-in-class culinary operations platform used by some of the largest food businesses in the world.

Throughout his career, Ferguson has been known for his servant leadership and as someone who encourages his teams to take smart risks that result in innovation and key learnings. He's led large-scale implementations of domain-driven and event-driven architecture, championed cloud-native solutions using Kubernetes and AWS, and designed cutting-edge data ecosystems utilizing Snowflake, DBT, and machine learning platforms.

"Roof Maxx is building something truly disruptive-not just in roofing, but in how technology can support scalable, values-driven growth," said Ferguson. "I'm honored to join this pioneering company, using AI to drive operational excellence, amplify dealer success, and unlock transformative potential across the industry."

Ferguson will play a critical role in advancing Roof Maxx's long-term innovation roadmap and helping the company continue to redefine what's possible in the home services industry.

ABOUT ROOF MAXX

Roof Maxx is a leading provider of sustainable roof restoration solutions, helping homeowners and businesses extend the life of their asphalt shingle roofs affordably and effectively. Through innovative technology and a commitment to environmental responsibility, Roof Maxx offers an alternative to premature roof replacement while reducing landfill waste.

GIVING PLEDGE

When you restore your roof with Roof Maxx, you help find a forever home for a child waiting in foster care. This vision is becoming a reality through our partnership with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, and we've pledged to help find forever homes for 25,000 children by 2030.

SOURCE: Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/roof-maxx-appoints-matt-ferguson-as-chief-technology-officer-1041001