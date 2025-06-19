Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc., (OTCQB: ADIA) a rising leader in the $15.1 billion global stem cell industry, enthusiastically welcomes Florida's Senate Bill 1768. Signed into law last month and effective July 1, 2025, this transformative legislation permits physicians to offer stem cell therapies for orthopedics, wound repair, and pain management, expanding access to cutting-edge treatments while maintaining rigorous safety standards.





SB 1768 authorizes medical and osteopathic doctors to perform, ensuring high-quality patient care through strict safety and efficacy requirements. This milestone establishes Florida as a frontrunner in regenerative medicine, responding to growing patient demand for innovative treatment options.

Adia Nutrition Inc., through its Adia Med clinic in Winter Park, is eager to support this groundbreaking change. The company is collaborating with clinics across Florida, offering comprehensive assistance to navigate the new law. Adia provides unmatched support for stem cell trials, research, and procedures, enabling clinics to seamlessly integrate these therapies. Committed to excellence, Adia delivers industry-leading customer service and relationship management to foster strong partnerships that enhance patient outcomes.

Starting July 1, 2025, Adia Med of Winter Park will mail invitations to celebrate the passage of SB 1768, inviting the community to visit the clinic and explore its advanced regenerative therapies. For a limited time, Adia Med will offer free consultations to showcase its state-of-the-art facilities and personalized care.

"We're thrilled about SB 1768 and its impact on patient care," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "Our team is dedicated to helping clinics implement stem cell therapies with top-tier support and service. I personally invite everyone-whether you're in Florida or anywhere across the country-to visit Adia Med in Winter Park for world-class treatment and to experience the future of regenerative medicine."

Clinics interested in adopting stem cell therapies are encouraged to contact Adia Nutrition Inc. for expert guidance. By partnering with Adia, clinics gain access to premium stem cell and exosome products backed by Adia's exceptional expertise.

For more information, to explore partnership opportunities, or to schedule a visit to Adia Med, contact Adia Nutrition Inc. at ceo@adiamed.com or 321-788-0850, or visit www.adiamed.com. Adia remains dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative stem cell solutions and meaningful collaborations.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) is a publicly traded company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

