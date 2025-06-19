A new study by the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has estimated India's total solar potential at 10,830 GW, significantly higher than the previous 2014 assessment of 748 GW by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The study revisits conventional solar deployment areas such as barren and unculturable lands and explores additional avenues to expand the country's solar potential. From pv magazine India A new study by TERI has estimated India's total solar potential at 10,830 GW, significantly higher than the previous 2014 assessment of 748 GW by the MNRE. The study revisits conventional ...

