19.06.2025 16:06 Uhr
AKEEYO Unveils Future Cycling Tech at EUROBIKE 2025, Featuring New AKY-730Pro & Navigation Prototype

SHENZHEN, China, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO, a pioneer in smart mobility solutions, will showcase its latest cycling innovations at EUROBIKE 2025, taking place from June 25 to 29 at Booth 11.1 D19a, Messe Frankfurt. With a strong track record in automotive-grade engineering, AKEEYO is bringing its innovation to the cycling world, highlighting the upcoming AKY-730Pro bike camera and a prototype of its all-new round-shaped smart navigation device.

AKEEYO will showcase its upcoming AKY-730Pro, navigation prototype, and 710 series cameras at EUROBIKE 2025.

AKY-730Pro

Smart Navigation Prototype

AKY-730Pro: Rides Strong, Wherever You Go

Set to launch in September 2025, the AKY-730Pro is purpose-built for endurance and visual clarity. Key features include:

  • 10-Hour Battery Life: Powers epic rides (-25°C to 65°C operable)
  • 1.14-Inch Display: Crisp data visibility under blazing sun
  • Built-in GPS: Precise route tracking
  • EIS Stabilization: Gyro-powered anti-shake for ultra-smooth video

Navigation Prototype: Built for Simplicity, Packed with Power

Still in development, the round-shaped navigator showcases AKEEYO's approach to minimal, rider-focused innovation.

  • IP67 Waterproof: Defies monsoons and mud splashes
  • Built-in GPS/Bluetooth/WiFi: Stable signals for smooth rides
  • CarPlay/Android Auto: Syncs music, calls & real-time traffic
  • 1.75" AMOLED touchscreen: glove-friendly and sunlight-readable

"This represents our commitment to bring Tier 1 automotive tech to cycling," said AKEEYO team. "Whether it's the 730Pro's full-day endurance or our navigation's advanced tracking capability, we're redefining reliability expectations for two-wheeled adventures. We're eager to get feedback from the cycling community ahead of its September release."

Visitors to the booth will be among the first to experience hands-on demos of both products, and AKEEYO welcomes real-world insights to refine features before the final launch.

Flagship Tech on Display:

  • AKY-710s: Sony STARVIS night vision for pitch-black commutes
  • AKY-710Pro: Dual-band WiFi for instant 4K uploads mid-ride

From daily commutes to long-distance tours, these models are trusted by thousands of riders worldwide. Visitors can see firsthand why they remain top choices among urban cyclists and touring enthusiasts alike.

Visit AKEEYO at EUROBIKE:

  • Dates: June 25-29, 2025
  • Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM CEST Daily
  • Booth: Hall 11.1, Stand D19a (Messe Frankfurt)

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO is a global mobility tech brand delivering smart, compact solutions for vehicles of every kind. With a product lineup spanning motorcycles, bicycles, and automobiles, AKEEYO blends robust engineering with intuitive design to redefine modern riding experiences.

For more information, please visit AKEEYO.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713861/AKEEYO_Unveils_Future_Cycling_Tech_at_EUROBIKE_2025__Featuring_New_AKY_730Pro___Navigation_Prototype.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713859/AKY_730Pro.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713860/Navigation_Prototype.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714582/AKEEYO_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akeeyo-unveils-future-cycling-tech-at-eurobike-2025-featuring-new-aky-730pro--navigation-prototype-302486169.html

