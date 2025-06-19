Anzeige
19.06.2025
Antaisolar Signs Over 2GW in Global Partnerships and Unveils Smart Tracker AT-Spark at SNEC 2025

XIAMEN, China, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 11-13, the 18th SNEC PV Power Expo was held in Shanghai, attracting global attention. Antaisolar showcased its flagship smart tracking system, AT-Spark, along with a full range of solar mounting solutions for both rooftop and ground-mounted projects. During the event, the company signed agreements totaling over 2GW with global partners, demonstrating its strong development potential.

Signing over 2GW Agreements with Global Partners

Between June 11 and 12, Antaisolar signed agreements with partners including RAYSTECH GROUP PTY LTD, Shandong Industrial Equipment Installation Group, SPV CO., LTD, CLEAN KINETICS PTE., LTD, and OSW. These agreements span Europe, Australia, Central America, Southeast Asia, South Korea, and China, covering strategic partnerships, project deals, and distribution cooperation.

By the end of 2024, Antaisolar had achieved 41.7GW of shipments globally and established offices in 21 countries and regions, actively expanding its global ecosystem to provide local supports for global projects.

Global Debut! AT-Spark Smart Tracking System Officially Launched

On June 11, Antaisolar launched its latest smart tracking system AT-Spark. Introduced by R&D Director Mr. Yang Shuibu, AT-Spark features a self-developed octagonal torque tube for enhanced wind resistance with lightweight structure. Its patented dual-spherical bearing allows slope self-alignment and simplifies installation.

AT-Spark is powered by SmartTrail, Antaisolar's smart tracking control system, offering four modes of extreme weather protection. Utilizing intelligent algorithms, AT-Spark maximizes energy output and reduces the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE), making it ideal for utility-scale PV projects.

This launch reflects Antaisolar's innovation-driven strategy. The company operates four R&D centers in Spain, Shanghai, Xiamen, and Zhangzhou, with over 120 professional engineers. According to Wood Mackenzie's 2025 Global Solar PV Tracker Market Share Report, Antaisolar ranked 9th globally in tracker shipments in 2024 and Top 6 in key markets including Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and China.

As SNEC 2025 concludes, Antaisolar remains committed to global collaboration and driving innovation in the solar industry. Guided by its mission to "RAISE A GREEN WORLD," the company continues to promote the digital and intelligent transformation of the PV sector.

About Antaisolar

Antaisolar, expert in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, is a pioneer in renewable energy solutions specializing in structure and automation control. It ranks among the top 500 global new energy companies and is one of the top ten tracking system brands worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antaisolar-signs-over-2gw-in-global-partnerships-and-unveils-smart-tracker-at-spark-at-snec-2025-302486350.html

