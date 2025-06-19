Legacy and Lifestyle: U.S. Polo Assn. Hosts Iconic Party at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy

DJ Benny Benassi, Artist Pietro Terzini, Performer Clara and More Than 1,500 Guests Celebrate 135 Years

FLORENCE, ITALY, AND WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), celebrated its remarkable 135-year legacy at Pitti Uomo 108 with an unforgettable week of style, sport, art and music. From the debut of the vibrant Spring-Summer 2026 Collection to a star-studded anniversary celebration at Florence's iconic Santa Maria Novella, the brand brought the sport of polo's heritage and modern energy to life on one of the world's most prestigious fashion stages.

U.S. Polo Assn. X Pitti Uomo 108

Benny Benassi rocks the house for U.S. Polo Assn. at the iconic Chiostro Grande of the historic Complesso di Santa Maria Novella in Florence Italy to celebrate 135 Years of Sport Inspiration - "Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy."

A Night to Remember: 'Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy'

On the evening of June 18, more than 1,500 international guests gathered in the breathtaking Chiostro Grande of the historic Complesso di Santa Maria Novella for an invitation-only anniversary celebration that will long be remembered. Hosted by acclaimed Italian actor Roberto Ciufoli, the event was a sensory journey through the sport and brand's authentic 135-year story.

Italian music star Clara soon captivated the crowd with a stunning live vocal performance, delivering a set filled with beauty, style, and emotion. Her stage presence matched the elegance of the evening and set the tone for the grand finale. When global DJ legend Benny Benassi took to the turntables, the cloister was transformed into a pulsating open-air dance floor, with an after party of over 1,000 guests celebrating under the stars well into the night.

Immersive Art, Heritage, and Vision

The atmosphere was enhanced by a massive, monumental timeline of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand's past and present, projected along the centuries-old walls of Santa Maria Novella. From 1890 to 2025, the visual depiction told the story of the sport of polo's evolution and the brand's growth into a multi-billion-dollar global fashion powerhouse.

The event's creative heart came from two visionary artists. Luca Agnani brought immersive mapping effects to the architecture of the cloister, while Pietro Terzini--known for his poetic commentary on pop culture and brand identity--debuted a custom visual installation that blended U.S. Polo Assn.'s sport heritage with his signature textual style. His clever, minimalist expressions on legacy, fashion, and time left a lasting impression and underscored the evening's message: heritage can be both honored and reimagined.

Celebrating the Moment, Building the Future

"This was more than a trade show--it was a global celebration of U.S. Polo Assn.'s legacy, culture, and future," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "To be part of such an experiential and exciting event set amid the creative energy of Florence--with our amazing partners and team--was simply extraordinary."

"It's a powerful reflection of sport-inspired legacy and the bright future of our global brand," he added.

Lorenzo Nencini, President of Incom S.p.A. and a member of the Pitti Immagine Board, explained, "To bring our 135th Anniversary to life here in Florence was an honor beyond words. The success of our showing at Pitti Uomo alongside our celebration featuring Pietro Terzini, Clara, and Benny Benassi's finale made this a cultural moment, and an unforgettable experience for those who support U.S. Polo Assn."

A Booth Experience That Stole the Show

Located at Booth 32 in the Cavaniglia Pavilion, U.S. Polo Assn.'s presence at Pitti Uomo from June 17-20 was nothing short of iconic. The space featured a massive 30-foot video screen showcasing brand history and campaign highlights, a curated product collage wall, an elegant champagne bar, models dressed in the latest collection, a celebrity-worthy step-and-repeat, and striking life-size 3-D "135" numerals commemorating the anniversary. The immersive design created an energetic atmosphere that invited trade visitors, influencers, and media to engage with the brand's past, present, and future. Surprise guests to the booth included Pietro Terzini, Clara, Roberto Ciufoli, as well as Olympic swimming athlete Luca Dotto, which drew hundreds of media, guests, fans and influencers to 'meet and greet' with U.S. Polo Assn.

Each of U.S. Polo Assn.'s Italian licensees were on hand to present their latest collections and reinforce the strength of this strategic partnership:

Incom S.p.A. showcased the full men's and women's apparel collections, including refined tailoring, bold color palettes, and classic sport-inspired designs for Spring-Summer 2026.

Bonis S.p.A. introduced sleek, sport-casual footwear that blends performance function with lifestyle aesthetics, ideal for the modern global consumer.

EastLab S.r.l. impressed with a contemporary accessories line, including bags, and leather goods crafted with premium materials and polo-inspired detail.

EuroTrade S.r.l. presented the newest in watches and jewelry, combining classic American sensibilities with Italian craftsmanship and innovation.

A Week to Remember

"U.S. Polo Assn.'s 135th Anniversary represents more than a milestone--it is a celebration of legacy, identity, and enduring style, "said Antonio De Matteis, President of Pitti Immagine."To mark such a prestigious moment here in Florence--where tradition and innovation meet--is especially meaningful. The evening at Santa Maria Novella was not only a tribute to the brand's storied heritage in the sport of polo but also a vivid expression of its global energy and future vision. We were honored to welcome U.S. Polo Assn. back to Pitti Uomo, where fashion, culture, art and music come together on an international stage."

The brand's presence at Pitti Uomo resonated strongly with international fans, consumers and influencers, reaffirming U.S. Polo Assn.'s unique position as a global fashion brand authentically connected to the sport. The 135th Anniversary celebration in Florence not only honored the brand's illustrious sport history but inspired the future and the birthright of Born to Play.

"From our immersive booth experience to our remarkable celebration at Santa Maria Novella, this week was a tribute to the legacy of U.S. Polo Assn.--rooted in the sport of polo and built for the next generation," Prince added.

Photo Captions:

Benny Benassi rocks the house for U.S. Polo Assn. at the iconic Chiostro Grande of the historic Complesso di Santa Maria Novella in Florence Italy to celebrate 135 Years of Sport Inspiration - "Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy." Italian model, actress and singer Clara gives private performance to VIP guests at the "Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy" 135th Anniversary Celebration for U.S. Polo Assn. at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy. Italian Actor Roberto Ciufoli presenting the "Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy" 135th Anniversary Celebration for U.S. Polo Assn. at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy. Movie star Jeff Goldblum and his family at the "Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy" 135th Anniversary Celebration for U.S. Polo Assn. at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy. Beautiful VIP guests celebrate at the "Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy" 135th Anniversary Celebration for U.S. Polo Assn. at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy. U.S. Polo Assn. guests celebrate at the iconic Chiostro Grande of the historic Complesso di Santa Maria Novella in Florence, Italy listening to beats from global superstar DJ Benny Benassi. (L to R) Lorenzo Nencini, Incom S.p.A.; Franco Zuccon, EuroTrade; artist Pietro Terzini, performer Clara; U.S. Polo Assn. Global President and CEO J. Michael Prince; Augusto Bonetto, Bonis S.p.A.; and Andrea Zini, EastLab S.r.l. at the U.S. Polo Assn. Booth at Pitti Uomo 108, in Florence, Italy. U.S. Polo Assn. models with Italian Olympic athlete Lucca Dotto at the U.S. Polo Assn. Booth at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy. U.S. Polo Assn. 135th Anniversary Celebration Booth at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy - "Born to Play."

Photo Credit: Matteo Lippera

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com .

About Incom S.p.A

Incom S.p.A, founded in Montecatini Terme (PT) in 1951, manages, as a licensee, the apparel for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand in Western Europe, which produces and distributes iconic clothing brands all over the world. In addition, Incom is one of the main suppliers of military and paramilitary clothing in the Italian State both for uniforms and for technical clothing. Since January 2008, it has been producing and distributing men's, women's, and children's clothing in Western Europe under the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, with record sales results and growth. For further information visit www.incomitaly.com .

About Bonis S.p.A

Bonis S.p.A is the exclusive footwear licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. in Western Europe. Founded in 1970, Bonis is a leading company in the footwear business and is a partner selected by some of the most influential international brands. Located in the heart of the Asolo and Montebelluna footwear district, the home of the most important sport system brands. Bonis works with private labels, contracting, and licensing. Visit http://www.bonis-spa.com/ .

About Eastlab S.r.l.

Eastlab S.r.l. is the exclusive licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. bags and accessories in Europe. Founded in 2015, Eastlab S.r.l. is now one of the leading Italian companies in the production and distribution of bags, accessories, and luggage. Its targeted response to market needs and passion for its work have quickly earned Eastlab strong credibility in the industry and the trust of major international partners. Visit http://www.eastlab.it/ .

About EuroTrade s.r.l.

EuroTrade is U.S. Polo Assn.'s licensee in Western Europe for watches and accessories. Headquartered in Italy, EuroTrade was founded in 1987 and specializes in the creation and distribution of high-quality watches and accessories characterized by original design and innovative technology. EuroTrade offers the market an original and trendy accessory to wear on any occasion. Visit www.incomitaly.com/en/euro-trade-s-r-l/



Contact Information

Paola Varani

HUB PRESS OFFICE (INCOM in Italy)

paolavarani@hubcomm.net

Laura Varani

HUB PRESS OFFICE (INCOM in Italy)

lauravarani@hubcomm.net

Laura Manfrin

TWINS PRESS OFFICE (BONIS & EASTLAB in Italy)

laura@twins-pr.com

Maura Busatto

TWINS PRESS OFFICE (BONIS & EASTLAB in Italy)

maura@twins-pr.com

Stacey Kovalsky

U.S. POLO ASSN. GLOBAL HQ

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+1-954-673-1331 (WhatsApp)

Gaia Grassi

HUB PRESS OFFICE (INCOM in Italy)

gaiagrassi@hubcomm.net





SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

Related Images

U.S. Polo Assn. X Pitti Uomo 108

Italian model, actress and singer Clara gives private performance to VIP guests at the "Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy" 135th Anniversary Celebration for U.S. Polo Assn. at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy.

U.S. Polo Assn. X Pitti Uomo 108

Italian model, actress and singer Clara gives private performance to VIP guests at the "Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy" 135th Anniversary Celebration for U.S. Polo Assn. at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy.

U.S. Polo Assn. X Pitti Uomo 108

Italian Actor Roberto Ciufoli presenting the "Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy" 135th Anniversary Celebration for U.S. Polo Assn. at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy.

U.S. Polo Assn. X Pitti Uomo 108

Movie star Jeff Goldblum and his family at the "Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy" 135th Anniversary Celebration for U.S. Polo Assn. at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy.

U.S. Polo Assn. X Pitti Uomo 108

Beautiful VIP guests celebrate at the "Play for the Moment, Live for the Legacy" 135th Anniversary Celebration for U.S. Polo Assn. at Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence, Italy.

U.S. Polo Pitti X Uomo 108

U.S. Polo Assn. guests celebrate at the iconic Chiostro Grande of the historic Complesso di Santa Maria Novella in Florence, Italy listening to beats from global superstar DJ Benny Benassi.

U.S. Polo Assn. X Pitti Uomo 108

(L to R) Lorenzo Nencini, Incom S.p.A.; Franco Zuccon, EuroTrade; artist Pietro Terzini, performer Clara; U.S. Polo Assn. Global President and CEO J. Michael Prince; Augusto Bonetto, Bonis S.p.A.; and Andrea Zini, EastLab S.r.l. at USPA Booth

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/legacy-and-lifestyle-u.s.-polo-assn.-hosts-iconic-party-at-pitti-u-1041102