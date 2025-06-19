After Fifteen Years and Fifteen Reviews, CSRHub Remains B Corp Certified

As previously seen on the CSRHub blog.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2025 / CSRHub is proud to announce that we have successfully completed our 15th B Corporation certification review, continuing a legacy that began in November 2010. Our commitment to sustainability and transparency has remained unwavering-and we're honored to retain our B Corp status once again.

What Being a B Corp Means to Us

From the beginning, CSRHub has aimed to be more than a "for profit" business-we've operated as a mission-driven organization from day one. Our vision was to offer transparent, trustworthy consensus ratings on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, helping people evaluate companies with clarity and impact.

Becoming a B Corporation back in 2010 reflected this core mission: to use sustainability / ESG data to drive positive behavior, from corporate boardrooms to supply chains around the globe.

A Platform for Global ESG Accountability

Today, more than 50,000 professionals visit our platform each month to explore how over 60,000 organizations are performing on ESG metrics. We know our work helps shape decisions by:

Consultants helping clients with benchmarking and ratings improvement

Supply chain managers assessing their supply chains and value stream

Branding and marketing teams shaping corporate narratives to improve reporting

Investors looking to allocate capital responsibly

Consumers and stakeholders seeking accountability

Through partnerships and integrations, CSRHub data now reaches thousands more via analytics platforms, due diligence engines, and impact research tools.

15 Reviews, 3 B Lab Versions, and Growing Standards

Our latest review was conducted under Version 6 of B Lab's certification framework-our first review used Version 2. We're proud to have consistently scored above the 80-point threshold in every cycle, reflecting our long-standing commitment to ESG transparency and social accountability.

"It was easier to score higher in the early years," said Bahar Gidwani, CSRHub Co-founder. "But we've stayed focused on growing our impact, ingesting more than 1,000 ESG data sources and continually improving our transparency."

Why It Still Matters

As B Lab rolls out Version 7 of its criteria, we remain committed to maintaining the high standards required for certification. For us, this isn't just a badge-it's a living part of our identity and our purpose.

We'll continue building the world's most robust ESG consensus signal, so decision-makers everywhere can see corporate behavior clearly-and help improve it.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings, information, and tools. CSRHub's business intelligence system measures the ESG business impact that drives corporate and investor sustainability decisions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers 58,000+ public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on over 38,833 companies from 134 industries in 156 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 989 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance. Interested in learning more about CSRHub? Click here.

