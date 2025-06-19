Major milestone in cybersecurity leadership

Passwork, a leading provider of secure password management solutions for businesses, today announced it has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This milestone affirms Passwork's robust information security management system and ongoing commitment to safeguarding sensitive data for its customers worldwide.

What does ISO/IEC 27001:2022 mean for businesses

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 isn't just a certificate it's the gold standard for information security management. By earning this certification, Passwork has demonstrated that its policies, processes, and controls meet strict international requirements for:

Data protection: Ensuring sensitive information is shielded from unauthorized access.

Ensuring sensitive information is shielded from unauthorized access. Risk mitigation: Proactively identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.

Proactively identifying and addressing vulnerabilities. Compliance: Aligning operations with global security standards.

The rigorous evaluation process covered every aspect of Passwork's operations, including advanced encryption protocols, stringent access controls, regular security audits, and comprehensive employee training programs.

Why it is important

For IT professionals, security officers, and business leaders, this certification is more than a badge it's a promise. It assures that Passwork adheres to the highest benchmarks for security, reliability, and transparency. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, you can confidently trust Passwork to:

Protect your credentials: Safeguard sensitive passwords and access data.

Safeguard sensitive passwords and access data. Support compliance: Simplify meeting regulatory requirements.

Simplify meeting regulatory requirements. Enhance reliability: Rely on a solution built on robust security principles.

Quote from leadership

"Obtaining ISO 27001 certification is a significant achievement for Passwork and a clear demonstration of our long-standing commitment to information security," said CEO at Passwork Alex Muntyan. "Our customers trust us to safeguard their most critical data, and this certification underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in everything we do."

Certification details

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is effective immediately. To view the certificate, visit this link.

About Passwork

Passwork provides secure, user-friendly password management solutions designed for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on data protection, usability, and seamless integration, Passwork helps organizations simplify credential management and enhance security across their operations.

